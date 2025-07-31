Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Unveils Two Unused Name Options for Crypto Giant

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 12:31
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz reveals backstory behind Ripple brand
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Unveils Two Unused Name Options for Crypto Giant
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz revealed two names Ripple could have been called before settling on the brand "Ripple."

    Advertisement

    The conversation stemmed from when the Ripple CTO addressed recent speculation regarding Ripple's bank partnerships. An X user chimed in with a question for the Ripple CTO as to whether the company was initially called "Stamps" before "Ripples."

    The X user asked, "David, before they were called Ripples, were they called Stamps?"

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    Ethereum Mainnet Turns 10: All Major Milestones, 2015-2025

    The Ripple CTO responded that Arthur Britto, one of the cofounders of XRP Ledger, suggested calling the project "Stamps" when it was called "Newcoin."

    Schwartz recalled that he called the project "Stamps" in an email sent to Jed McCaleb in September 2012.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/03/2025 - 13:32
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Choice of Ripple Naming
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    "Going down the rabbit hole of old emails to confirm my memory, I just found an email from me to Jed in September of 2012 about using smart contracts on XRPL to implement oblivious transfers. I called them stamps," Schwartz said.

    "This was September of 2012 and development of smart contracts on layer 1 blockchains didn't even really start until a year and a half later," the Ripple CTO added.

    "Stamps" and "Beempay" considered

    Schwartz revealed that two names, "Stamps" and "Beempay," were considered when the project was still referred to as "Newcoin."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Answers Key Question About Bank Partnerships
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    "Arthur wanted to call them stamps back in March of 2012 when the project was still called 'Newcoin' and the leading candidate for a new name was 'BeemPay,' " Schwartz wrote.

    XRP Ledger was first launched in June 2012 by cofounders David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto. Shortly after, Chris Larsen joined them, and the group started the company "NewCoin" in September 2012, which was quickly renamed OpenCoin. In 2013, Opencoin was rebranded to Ripple Labs.

    "Who so ever came up with Ripple did a pretty job then," an X user commented. The Ripple CTO replied that the credit for this largely goes to Ryan Fugger, a software developer, ICO advisor and Ripple team member.

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 11:58
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Breaks Silence After 15 Years, With 11,833,000% Profit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 11:34
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC AFRICA 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Resilience Across the Continent
    PowerBank and Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization
    Yellow Network Launches $YELLOW Token Sale on Republic to Power Universal Web3 Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Unveils Two Unused Name Options for Crypto Giant
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Breaks Silence After 15 Years, With 11,833,000% Profit
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    Show all