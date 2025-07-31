Advertisement
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 7:38
    Ripple aims to double down on institutional DeFi expansion with its new hire
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    Enterprise blockchain company Ripple is seeking to hire a Vice President of Partnerships focused on institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) for its RippleX division. 

    This VP will spearhead Ripple's efforts to score institutional partnerships that will propel the adoption of the XRP Ledger.

    The job will require negotiating deals with asset managers, tokenization platforms, stablecoin providers, and other players. 

    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    Ethereum Mainnet Turns 10: All Major Milestones, 2015-2025
    Ethereum (ETH): $4,000 Incoming, XRP Ready to Lose $3, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Risky Position

    These partnerships are supposed to have a measurable ecosystem impact with growing asset volumes and market cap. 

    The new hire will also have to look for new growth opportunities when it comes to DeFi and institutional adoption.

    Ripple's perfect candidate 

    Ripple's ideal candidate is supposed to have more than 15 years of experience in financial services with deep knowledge of capital markets and market infrastructure. 

    Obviously, the candidate should also have sufficient expertise in blockchain infrastructure as well as strong strong commercial instincts. 

    Ripple’s DeFi growth 

    As reported by U.Today, Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins, recently noted that the stablecoin had experienced “explosive” growth. 

    In February, the company released its institutional DeFi roadmap, which includes a credit-based lending protocol linked to RLUSD vaults and permissioned domains.  

