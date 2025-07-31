Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy

Advertisement

Enterprise blockchain company Ripple is seeking to hire a Vice President of Partnerships focused on institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) for its RippleX division.

This VP will spearhead Ripple's efforts to score institutional partnerships that will propel the adoption of the XRP Ledger.

The job will require negotiating deals with asset managers, tokenization platforms, stablecoin providers, and other players.

These partnerships are supposed to have a measurable ecosystem impact with growing asset volumes and market cap.

The new hire will also have to look for new growth opportunities when it comes to DeFi and institutional adoption.

Ripple's perfect candidate

Ripple's ideal candidate is supposed to have more than 15 years of experience in financial services with deep knowledge of capital markets and market infrastructure.

Obviously, the candidate should also have sufficient expertise in blockchain infrastructure as well as strong strong commercial instincts.

Ripple’s DeFi growth

As reported by U.Today, Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins, recently noted that the stablecoin had experienced “explosive” growth.

In February, the company released its institutional DeFi roadmap, which includes a credit-based lending protocol linked to RLUSD vaults and permissioned domains.