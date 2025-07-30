Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Leaves No Chance for Bulls in August

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 12:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price record in August is nightmare for bulls, Here's why
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Leaves No Chance for Bulls in August
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    August has always been a weird month for popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) — not quite a collapse but never the breakout window holders are hoping for. Looking back, the numbers tell a bit of a mixed story: in 2021, it climbed 10.1%, and in 2022 it was up another 3.36%, per CryptoRank. But after that, the wheels started coming off. 

    Advertisement

    The last two Augusts have been pretty bad, with last year down 13.3% and 2023 closing at 5.44% in the red. It is not a total disaster, but it is not exactly bullish either.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 00:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Moon or Doom Price Moment, Will Solana's (SOL) Golden Cross Help? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion Coming
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Most Important Macro Trade for Next Decade: Tom Lee
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Iconic Statement Rings Through Decades, Community Still Stunned
    Coinbase to Introduce New XRP and SOL Products
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Moon or Doom Price Moment, Will Solana's (SOL) Golden Cross Help? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion Coming

    If SHIB were entering the month with real strength, this would not matter as much. It has been a tough year already. It is down over 38% YTD, stuck below key resistance, and with the recent relief bounce in July already losing steam, SHIB's setup heading into August does not exactly scream "upside."

    Advertisement

    Currently the Shiba Inu coin price is hovering just above $0.0000125, which looks less like a base and more like a slippery ledge. Another leg down and it is retesting the yearly low.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    There is also no obvious story behind it right now. There is no hype about the SHIB ecosystem, no celebrity tweets, and even whale flows have been flat to declining. If anything, the chart shows a token drifting — not capitulating or breaking out, just trading sideways with a slight downward tilt.

    The only story with Shiba Inu right now is probably it being the biggest meme coin on Ethereum, and ETH has been doing quite well recently.

    So, what's conclusion?

    August does not have to be brutal. It is not like it is statistically cursed or anything; it is just not that impressive. But if you are trying to catch people's attention, "unimpressive" might not be the best word.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 15:20
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    ByYuri Molchan

    If we do not see a catalyst or a structural breakout early in the month, it is likely to be another quiet grind or a slow fade. SHIB has done this before, but unless something changes, August is going to be a month of waiting, not winning.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 11:44
    Tron Whales Go Nuts With 526% Activity Surge, TRX Price to Follow?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 10:52
    Gigantic Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Born: Price Level
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Secures $10 Million Initial Investment from World Liberty Financial to Advance Cross-Platform Stablecoin Development
    STON.fi Dev Raises $9.5M Series A to Scale DeFi on TON
    The 8th Edition of Cripto Latin Fest is Just Around the Corner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Leaves No Chance for Bulls in August
    Tron Whales Go Nuts With 526% Activity Surge, TRX Price to Follow?
    Gigantic Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Born: Price Level
    Show all