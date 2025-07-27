DOGE Price Prediction for July 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is more bullish than bearish, according to CoinStats.

Unlike most other coins, the price of DOGE has fallen by 0.19% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.2348. Now, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the aforementioned level.

If sellers' pressure continues, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.23 zone.

On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the price of the meme coin is far from its key levels. In this regard, consolidation in the range of $0.23-$0.25 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bullish closure. If the situation does not change, traders may expect sideways trading in the zone of $0.22-$0.26 over the next weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.2382 at press time.