Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 15:02
    How long will sideways trading of DOGE last?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of the week is more bullish than bearish, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    Unlike most other coins, the price of DOGE has fallen by 0.19% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.2348. Now, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the aforementioned level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 16:02
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If sellers' pressure continues, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.23 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the price of the meme coin is far from its key levels. In this regard, consolidation in the range of $0.23-$0.25 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bullish closure. If the situation does not change, traders may expect sideways trading in the zone of $0.22-$0.26 over the next weeks.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2382 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 27, 2025 - 14:50
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 14:40
    Shiba Inu Whale Dominance Reaches 74%: Market Impact?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 27
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 27
    Shiba Inu Whale Dominance Reaches 74%: Market Impact?
    Show all