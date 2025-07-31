Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 11:34
    There is a way for Elon Musk to become ‘More Cool Than Vitalik Buterin,’ according to SHIB army
    Advertisement
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a recent X post, a SHIB-affiliated X account @Shibizens tagged Elon Musk as they mentioned something he loves – memes. In the comment section, the SHIB army also tagged the tech mogul and X owner, urging him to join the SHIB community and begin burning Shiba Inu meme coins.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 10:15
    Ethereum Most Important Macro Trade for Next Decade: Tom Lee
    ByYuri Molchan

    "Elon Musk should burn SHIB"

    In the aforementioned X post, the @Shibizens account issued a reminder to the SHIB community, saying that they are here for the sake of tech and they “live for memes.” They urged developers to create products that would be different from the majority of those in the market, adding that Elon Musk would agree with this statement: “Built different. @elonmusk would understand.”

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    Ethereum Mainnet Turns 10: All Major Milestones, 2015-2025

    X user and a SHIB enthusiast Luca Wizard tweeted in the comments that Elon Musk should start burning SHIB meme coins and reminded the community that the Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin once destroyed a massive SHIB chunk of around 500 trillion.

    Advertisement

    “@elonmusk should burn $SHIB 🔥, otherwise it will never be more cool than @VitalikButerin,” he said.

    Vitalik Buterin destroys half of SHIB supply

    In 2021, the mysterious creator of SHIB, Ryoshi, decided to honor Vitalik, since Shiba Inu was launched on Ethereum, and sent him half of the quadrillion SHIB supply – 500 trillion coins.

    Vitalik, without a second thought, sent almost all of that amount to an unspendable wallet. Recently, he confessed that back then, he did not believe in the coin’s potential and, therefore, did not want to hold half of its supply to avoid any interference with its price. The remaining coins were sent to India to help fight the aftermath of the pandemic.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Elon Musk #Token Burn #Ryoshi
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 11:21
    Binance Issues Crucial Update to Users on Live Upgrade: Details
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 10:14
    Ethereum (ETH) Might Harm XRP, SOL and Other Altcoins: Closer Look
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PowerBank and Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization
    Yellow Network Launches $YELLOW Token Sale on Republic to Power Universal Web3 Infrastructure
    Hotchip.co.uk Highlights Top-Rated Fast Payout Casinos Online
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin
    Binance Issues Crucial Update to Users on Live Upgrade: Details
    Ethereum (ETH) Might Harm XRP, SOL and Other Altcoins: Closer Look
    Show all