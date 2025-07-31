SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a recent X post, a SHIB-affiliated X account @Shibizens tagged Elon Musk as they mentioned something he loves – memes. In the comment section, the SHIB army also tagged the tech mogul and X owner, urging him to join the SHIB community and begin burning Shiba Inu meme coins.

"Elon Musk should burn SHIB"

In the aforementioned X post, the @Shibizens account issued a reminder to the SHIB community, saying that they are here for the sake of tech and they “live for memes.” They urged developers to create products that would be different from the majority of those in the market, adding that Elon Musk would agree with this statement: “Built different. @elonmusk would understand.”

X user and a SHIB enthusiast Luca Wizard tweeted in the comments that Elon Musk should start burning SHIB meme coins and reminded the community that the Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin once destroyed a massive SHIB chunk of around 500 trillion.

Advertisement

“@elonmusk should burn $SHIB 🔥, otherwise it will never be more cool than @VitalikButerin,” he said.

@elonmusk should burn $SHIB 🔥, otherwise it will never be more cool than @VitalikButerin — Luca Wizard (@lucagta_it) July 31, 2025

Vitalik Buterin destroys half of SHIB supply

In 2021, the mysterious creator of SHIB, Ryoshi, decided to honor Vitalik, since Shiba Inu was launched on Ethereum, and sent him half of the quadrillion SHIB supply – 500 trillion coins.

Vitalik, without a second thought, sent almost all of that amount to an unspendable wallet. Recently, he confessed that back then, he did not believe in the coin’s potential and, therefore, did not want to hold half of its supply to avoid any interference with its price. The remaining coins were sent to India to help fight the aftermath of the pandemic.