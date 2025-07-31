XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report

Advertisement

The Ripple-linked XRP token has received exactly zero mentions in a recently published White House report despite being the third-biggest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $186 billion.

The all-encompassing 166-page digital asset policy report, which was published on July 30, addresses such issues as crypto trading rules, tokenization, stablecoin regulation and so on.

What specific tokens have been mentioned?

Some of the individual projects that have been mentioned include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink and Uniswap.

The largest cryptocurrency has secured a whopping 129 mentions. Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator, got 36 mentions, while proof of work, the consensus algorithm behind Bitcoin, has received 12 mentions.

Chainlink secured a prominent mention on page 16 with its flagship Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

Ethereum and Solana have been named as examples of smart contract platforms.

What about Ripple?

Even though XRP was completely ignored, Ripple, the company associated with the token, did get two mentions in the report.

The company is featured on a timeline-style infographic that shows the evolution of the cryptocurrency ecosystem from 2008 to the present day. Ripple was included among some of the earliest cryptocurrency companies from 2013, alongside Coinbase, Kraken and some other big names.

Ripple was also mentioned in the report's footnotes among references via a CNBC news report citing CEO Brad Garlinghouse.