Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 5:47
    All-encompassing 166-page digital asset policy report released by the White House does not mention XRP even once
    Advertisement
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Ripple-linked XRP token has received exactly zero mentions in a recently published White House report despite being the third-biggest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $186 billion. 

    The all-encompassing 166-page digital asset policy report, which was published on July 30, addresses such issues as crypto trading rules, tokenization, stablecoin regulation and so on.

    What specific tokens have been mentioned?

    Some of the individual projects that have been mentioned include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink and Uniswap. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    Ethereum Mainnet Turns 10: All Major Milestones, 2015-2025
    Ethereum (ETH): $4,000 Incoming, XRP Ready to Lose $3, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Risky Position

    The largest cryptocurrency has secured a whopping 129 mentions. Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator, got 36 mentions, while proof of work, the consensus algorithm behind Bitcoin, has received 12 mentions. 

    Advertisement

    Chainlink secured a prominent mention on page 16 with its flagship Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

    Ethereum and Solana have been named as examples of smart contract platforms. 

    What about Ripple? 

    Even though XRP was completely ignored, Ripple, the company associated with the token, did get two mentions in the report. 

    The company is featured on a timeline-style infographic that shows the evolution of the cryptocurrency ecosystem from 2008 to the present day. Ripple was included among some of the earliest cryptocurrency companies from 2013, alongside Coinbase, Kraken and some other big names. 

    Ripple was also mentioned in the report's footnotes among references via a CNBC news report citing CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 7:38
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 5:00
    Ethereum Mainnet Turns 10: All Major Milestones, 2015-2025
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $MBG: Utility Token of MultiBank Group Now Live on LBank
    tokenforge Introduces $TKFG Presale – Infrastructure-First, Built in Germany, Aligned With MiCAR
    Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M as Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    Ethereum Mainnet Turns 10: All Major Milestones, 2015-2025
    Show all