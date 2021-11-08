Robinhood Rival Lists SHIB, NFL Player Brandon King Buys More SHIB, Shiba Inu Compared to Dot-Com Bubble: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top five news stories over the past weekend:

Robinhood competitor adds support for Shiba Inu

Last Friday, TastyWorks, the brokerage arm of Chicago-based fintech startup Tastytrade, officially announced the listing of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. Its users are now able to trade SHIB tokens along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

While Robinhood is in no rush to list the canine coin, its rivals are actively adding support for Shiba Inu. In late October, the meme coin appeared on Public.com, and last week, Canada’s leading online trading app also added the hottest cryptocurrency.

NFL player Brandon King buys more SHIB

Brandon King mentioned Shiba Inu in his Twitter thread last week. The National Football League player has announced that he decided to increase his SHIB reserves. Other than that, there are not many tweets in King's Twitter thread dedicated to Shiba Inu or any other crypto. Previously, a U.S. rapper, YouTube and Vine vlogger and comedian FunnyMike also tweeted that he bought 817.4 million SHIB worth $60,000.

Elon Musk supports Dogecoin co-founder against hype in crypto

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus opined on the hype that surrounds cryptocurrencies in one of his recent tweets. He believes that the hype does not last long since these "get rich quick people" dump their crypto as soon as they achieve their goal. Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped in with a comment and supported Markus’ statement.

Bedrock founder Geoff Lewis: Shiba Inu is the Pets.com of crypto

Geoff Lewis, founder of Bedrock Capital, criticized the Shiba Inu mania. He compared the meme token to Pets.com, a dot-com bubble from the late 90s. Lewis believes that SHIB is now exactly where the online pet store was in 2000 before its implosion, hinting at the coin’s eye-popping gains. Creative Planning CEO Peter Mallouk has also warned investors about the possible crash of the Shiba Inu price to $0 after the crypto’s market cap surpassed that of Deutsche Bank.

Shiba Inu has more Twitter followers than Ethereum

Shiba Inu, the white-hot meme coin, has recently surpassed Ethereum by Twitter followers, with 1.8 million people subscribed to its official account. However, SHIB is still far from being the most popular coin on Twitter. The official account of canine rival Dogecoin is followed by 2.4 million users.