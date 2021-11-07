lumenswap_lottery
Shiba Inu Now Has More Twitter Followers Than Ethereum

News
Sun, 11/07/2021 - 13:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu Now Has More Twitter Followers Than Ethereum
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The official Shib Twitter account has now surpassed 1.8 million followers.

For comparison, the official account of the Ethereum network has 1.7 million followers.

SHIB
Image by twitter.com

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that was launched last August by an anonymous founder who goes by the name of Ryoshi.  

After posting insane gains in the second quarter, the meme cryptocurrency has had a resurgence in popularity last month because of an 800% price jump.

As reported by U.Today, SHIB managed to generate more than a million tweets on the day it surpassed Dogecoin by market cap.

Elon Musk Considering Selling $25 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock. Michael Saylor Wants Him to Buy Bitcoin

Shiba Inu's Reddit community has 414,000 members, which makes it roughly three times as big as the subreddit dedicated to the Japanese breed of dogs of the same name.

Shib is still far from being the most popular coin on Twitter. The official account of canine rival Dogecoin is followed by 2.4 million users.

The official Bitcoin handle has a whopping 3.6 million followers. The account was rumored to be controlled by Bitcoin Cash proponent Roger Ver, something that the entrepreneur denied. In August 2019, @Bitcoin suddenly deleted all tweets related to the controversial Bitcoin fork and adopted a dramatically different narrative, prompting speculation about its new owner. 

#Shiba Inu #Ethereum
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

