Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu

TastyWorks, the brokerage arm of Chicago-based fintech startup Tastytrade, has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to its Friday announcement.
The Robinhood competitor launched cryptocurrency trading on its platform in early February. CEO Scott Sheridan claimed that the move was prompted by growing customer interest in crypto assets.
From the start, TastyWorks users were able to trade four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.
As reported by U.Today, Public.com, another Robinhood rival, listed Shiba Inu in October.
Earlier this week, Canada’s leading online trading app also added the hottest cryptocurrency.
After plunging 50% from its peak, Shiba Inu is on the rise once again. Over the past 24 hours, the price meme coin has added more than 15%, according to CoinMarketCap data.