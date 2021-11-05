lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu

News
Fri, 11/05/2021 - 19:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu is now available on online brokerage platform TastyWorks
Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

TastyWorks, the brokerage arm of Chicago-based fintech startup Tastytrade, has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to its Friday announcement.

The Robinhood competitor launched cryptocurrency trading on its platform in early February. CEO Scott Sheridan claimed that the move was prompted by growing customer interest in crypto assets.

From the start, TastyWorks users were able to trade four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

woj
woj

Related
Kroger Denies Accepting Bitcoin Cash
In January, the brokerage’s parent company was acquired by British online trading provider IG Group for $1 billion.

As reported by U.Today, Public.com, another Robinhood rival, listed Shiba Inu in October.

Earlier this week, Canada’s leading online trading app also added the hottest cryptocurrency.

After plunging 50% from its peak, Shiba Inu is on the rise once again. Over the past 24 hours, the price meme coin has added more than 15%, according to CoinMarketCap data.  

#Shiba Inu #Robinhood
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $265 Billion Asset Manager Exploring Bitcoin and Ether Products
11/05/2021 - 20:16
$265 Billion Asset Manager Exploring Bitcoin and Ether Products
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu
11/05/2021 - 19:26
Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin's Market Cap Tops $100 Billion
11/05/2021 - 18:01
Binance Coin's Market Cap Tops $100 Billion
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya