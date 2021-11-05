NFL Player Brandon King Says He Is Buying More SHIB

The NFL player has tweeted that he is getting more Shiba Inu tokens

Brandon King, who plays for the New England Patriots of the National Football League, has taken to Twitter to say that he is buying more SHIB coins.

Im buying more #SHIB — Brandon King (@BrandonKing4787) November 4, 2021

At the moment, the token is on the dip after losing almost 50% from its $0.00008845 all-time high reached on Oct. 28.

Other than that, there are not many tweets in King's Twitter thread dedicated to Shiba Inu or any other crypto.

Image via Twitter

As reported by U.Today earlier, a U.S. rapper, YouTube and Vine vlogger and comedian known as FunnyMike also tweeted that he purchased 817.4 million SHIB by investing $60,000 in that meme crypto token.

The SHIB price has been growing recently on the news that Kraken exchange was planning to list it. However, the crypto trading venue backpedaled on its promise at the last moment, causing great disappointment by the Shiba Inu army.

Meanwhile, the petition on Change.org that asks for SHIB to be listed on the Robinhood app has gained almost 500,000 signatures.

So far, though, two Robinhood rivals have listed the coin—Public.com and Canada-based online brokerage service Wealthsimple.