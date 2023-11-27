Advertisement
Ripple Partner SBI Holdings Forms Tie-Up With Circle

article image
Alex Dovbnya
SBI Holdings embarks on new venture with Circle to introduce USDC in Japan
Mon, 11/27/2023 - 07:10
Cover image via www.freepik.com
SBI Holdings, known for its partnership with Ripple, has announced a new venture with Circle, a key player in the fintech sector. 

This initiative aims to introduce Circle's USD Coin (USDC) to the Japanese market in line with Japan's recently revised regulations on stablecoins.

Regulatory clarity in Japan

Japan is leading the way in stablecoin regulation after implementing a law in June to address key concerns about asset backing and stability. This move sets Japan apart as most countries are still developing their approach to stablecoin regulation. 

The decision to establish clear guidelines for stablecoins has opened the door for ventures like the SBI-Circle partnership. 

SBI Holdings' involvement could be significant, considering its extensive financial network and experience in the crypto sector. 

SBI's diverse crypto portfolio 

SBI Holdings' engagement with Circle is part of a larger picture of the company's involvement in the cryptocurrency space. This includes a substantial collaboration with Ripple focused on blockchain-based payment solutions.

SBI Holdings initially collaborated with Ripple in early 2016 when they announced the creation of SBI Ripple Asia​. In 2021, SBI Remit launched a service targeting digital wallets in the Philippines, marking its entry into XRP-based remittances.

They also invested $9 million in Clear Markets to create a cryptocurrency derivatives platform for institutional investors. Additionally, SBI launched VCTRADE, a cryptocurrency exchange for Japanese retail investors, and led funding on major cryptocurrency exchanges like bitFlyer and Kraken.

