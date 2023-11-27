Billionaire Mark Cuban Wants to Tap Blockchain for Real Estate Innovation

Tech billionaire Mark Cuban has expressed interest in the potential of blockchain technology for revolutionizing real estate development.

Advertisement

This follows a city-building proposal by serial entrepreneur Jason Calacanis that sparked a discussion about integrating cutting-edge technology into large-scale urban development projects.

Blockchain for urban development

Calacanis suggested constructing ten new cities in the U.S., each with a million housing units. They would be aimed at redefining urban living with a focus on sustainability and affordability.

Cuban took the conversation a step further. He proposed leveraging blockchain technology, particularly focusing on its potential to automate and secure real estate transactions and project management.