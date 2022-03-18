Ripple Is Hiring Director for Carbon Markets to Expand Business

Fri, 03/18/2022 - 17:49
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple fintech wants to expand its business in the carbon markets and seeks to hire a director for this division
Ripple Is Hiring Director for Carbon Markets to Expand Business
Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at Ripple, Jim Chauncey-Kelly, has taken to Twitter to share a link to a Ripple vacancy as the company seeks to expand its business in carbon markets and is pulling focus on climate protection.

Ripple helps global efforts to address climate change

As the world is undergoing a transfer to a low-carbon economy and intends to remove a massive amount of carbon from the atmosphere by 2050 – 50 billion, Ripple is taking a stronger commitment to help deal with climate change.

Now, the company is in search of a Director for Carbon Markets for its Global Business Development Team. The hired successful candidate will be cooperating with various departments and teams at Ripple, including RippleX, Ripple Impact, etc, according to the job description.

Job duties include dealing with exchanges, DeFi, dapps, NFTs, etc

The newly hired director at Ripple will work with fintech companies, crypto exchanges, etc focused on decreasing their carbon footprint. The vacancy is to be fulfilled in Ripple’s office either in San Francisco or New York.

As part of the company’s strategy to do with carbon markets, the job description says, RippleX is working with crypto opportunities using multiple real-world use cases. Those include DeFi, Dapps, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), stablecoins, NFTs, etc.

The hired successful candidate will be dealing with all of that as well. He/she must have a deep understanding of carbon markets and have passion for climate change, as well as be familiar with the way carbon credits and carbon markets work.

Among the job duties for this top vacancy will be landing new partnerships for the company and the expansion of the XRPL ecosystem in the carbon markets landscape.

