Ripple Hires Goldman Sachs Executive Director

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:26
Yuri Molchan
Goldman Sachs FX executive Aditya Turakhia has changed bosses by leaving the banking giant for Ripple blockchain decacorn
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Blockchain companies keep attracting top staffers from major banks, and now a top-tier executive has left Goldman Sachs to work for Ripple.

Image via LinkedIn

Ditching major banking group for blockchain giant

According to Aditya Turakhia’s LinkedIn page, the Executive Director in charge of Global FX and Emerging Markets Franchise Management has been working for Ripple in the UK since August 2020. He works full time as a senior manager of global institutional markets.

Turakhia previously worked for Goldman Sachs for more than seven years, since 2013, and changed positions multiple times until he was promoted to the post of Executive Director of Global FX management.

Millennials change their top jobs in banks to work with blockchain

Back in 2018, many millennial executives from banks and other traditional financial institutions started leaving their well-paid jobs to join companies working in the nascent spheres of DLT and crypto.

Some were simply giving up their jobs in banks because they began living off the profits from crypto they had acquired earlier.

Related
XRP Does Not Compete with Stablecoins or CBDC: Ripple's Senior Director of Global Operations

Ripple is rapidly expanding

In November 2019, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that his company counted more than 300 customers. The majority of those are financial institutions.

However, according to a recent article in The New York Times by the technology writer Nathaniel Popper, some of Ripple's major customerssuch as Spanish Santander banking giantare not interested in utilizing XRP for cross-border payments.

Popper shared his view that Ripple may be misleading its investors about banks using their XRP coin in the future and that Ripple plans to become a version of Amazon but having to do with payments.

This article and its author faced a backlash from Garlinghouse on Twitter, who stated that Ripple is not changing its original business.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

Ethereum (ETH) Fees Reach Highest Level in History
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
2 days ago

Ripple Wires 55.5 Mln XRP, Sending Biggest Part from Wallet Last Used 7 Years Ago
Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

As Bitcoin Rallies, Crypto-Focused Hedge Funds Gain 50 Percent in 2020: Eurekahedge
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings