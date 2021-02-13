Ripple Giant and Its ODL Partner Exchange 130 Million XRP

News
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 10:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple fintech monster and a major crypto trading platform, one of its ODL partners, have exchanged a 130 million XRP tokens
Ripple Giant and Its ODL Partner Exchange 130 Million XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Data shared by the popular Whale Alert cryptocurrency tracker says that over the past seventeen hours, two crypto giants - Ripple and Bitstamp - have exchanged a gargantuan amount of XRP between each other.

The XRP amount in question is 130 million tokens, which is an equivalent of $79,202,143.

Ripple sells some of its XRP, Bitstamp shifts XRP to the DLT giant

Overall, the tracking service detected four XRP transactions. Two of them carried 30 million XRP between Ripple wallets as the company most likely cashed out this crypto.

A close amount to 100 million was shifted by the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange to one of Ripple’s wallets in two transactions.

Bitstamp is one of Ripple’s platforms for its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product and it runs the XRP/EUR ODL corridor.

6435_0989
Image via Twitter

Related
XRP Forensics Requests Bitrue to Make Fair Investigation of Allegedly Blocked Trader Accounts

XRP holds at $0.6 per coin

XRP so far remains on the top-six spot, according to CoinMarket cap. And by now, the coin has managed to rise to the $0.6 level, demonstrating a slow growth in an attempt to reclaim the $0.75 peak it saw on February 1.

6435_09
Image via CoinMarketCap

XRP has been rising in price despite the lawsuit that was initiated by the US SEC against the company and two of its CEOs (the present and the former one) on December 21.

#Ripple News #Bitstamp News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Snoop Dogg Joins Elon Musk in Shilling Dogecoin
News
02/07/2021 - 08:42

Snoop Dogg Joins Elon Musk in Shilling Dogecoin
Alex Dovbnya
article image $57,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Liquidated on OKEx as BTC Breaks Above ATH
News
02/08/2021 - 14:39

$57,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Liquidated on OKEx as BTC Breaks Above ATH
Vladislav Sopov
article image Ripple-Friendly American Express to Kick Off SME Loans in Australia
News
02/09/2021 - 16:21

Ripple-Friendly American Express to Kick Off SME Loans in Australia
Yuri Molchan