Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP ETF Approval Odds Now at 78%: Polymarket

    By Paul Adedoyin
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 19:53
    XRP ETF approval odds hit 78% as regulatory optimism grows among investors
    Advertisement
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Now at 78%: Polymarket
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to the latest data from decentralized prediction platform Polymarket, the probability of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) receiving approval by the end of 2025 has risen to 78%. 

    Advertisement

    This growing confidence reflects increasing optimism among investors and analysts that a regulatory green light for XRP could arrive before year-end.

    Polymarket's chart shows that the implied probability has remained within a stable range of 77% to 79% over the past 24 hours, despite minor intraday fluctuations. This consistent confidence suggests that market participants strongly believe XRP’s ETF approval is on the horizon.

    HOT Stories
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Now at 78%: Polymarket
    Fidelity: Gold to Pass Baton to Bitcoin
    XRP Death Cross Denied: Details
    '$10 Billion Deal Not Crazy': XRP Lawyer Reacts to Ripple-Circle (USDC)
    Article image
    Source: Polymarket


    XRP ETF approval gaining momentum

    The rising odds are part of a broader 2025 trend in which investor confidence in altcoin-based ETFs has continued to climb. The positive momentum has been fueled by a more favorable regulatory outlook, particularly in relation to Ripple Labs, the company closely associated with XRP.

    Advertisement

    Although the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to issue an official statement or approval, several indicators suggest movement in that direction. Analysts point to the SEC's acknowledgement of XRP ETF filings and the pro-crypto shift observed within the U.S. Congress as factors boosting optimism.

    An XRP spot ETF would provide a regulated avenue for retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to XRP without directly owning the asset, similar to existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

    Such a development would mark a significant milestone for XRP, especially in light of Ripple Labs’ longstanding legal battles with the SEC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 15:47
    XRP Death Cross Denied: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Prediction platforms like Polymarket offer a unique lens into collective market sentiment. Just weeks ago, the approval probability stood at 65%, making the current 78% figure a strong sign of growing momentum.

    At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.20, reflecting a 1.02% drop over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, the token’s 24-hour trading volume stands at $2.14 billion, down 7.22% from the previous day.

    Additionally, as previously reported by U.Today, a death cross formation on the XRP chart was invalidated, removing a key bearish signal and supporting the narrative of a potential bullish reversal.

    #Polymarket #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 2, 2025 - 20:10
    14,140,665 XRP Now Locked in AMM Pools Amid Renewed Interests
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    May 2, 2025 - 19:35
    Fidelity: Gold to Pass Baton to Bitcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    14,140,665 XRP Now Locked in AMM Pools Amid Renewed Interests
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Now at 78%: Polymarket
    Fidelity: Gold to Pass Baton to Bitcoin
    Show all