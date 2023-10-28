XRPL NFTs: Xahau Monsters Collection Kicks Off

With the new collection, anyone can support the progress of Xahau, one of the experiments with XRP Ledger programmability. In the future, the community-funded node cluster will be open for free usage.

Xahau Monsters NFTs auction kicks off on XRP Ledger

Xahau Monsters, a collection of monster-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is launched by the XRPL wallet Crossmark and XRP enthusiast Ekiserrepe. The NFTs can be purchased via Crossmark, which is also the first XRP-centric browser wallet with an automated market maker and cross-chain support.

📢 New Cardmint Auction



Entering halloween weekend, Crossmark is announcing our newest cardmint collection called Xahau Monsters. 👿 These menacing creatures walk amongst the dead, collecting all the fallen hooks (or light-weight smart contracts). 👻



— CROSSMARK (@crossmarkio) October 28, 2023

The collection is inspired by the upcoming Halloween event and commemorates the Hooks amendment that brings programmability to XRP Ledger:

These menacing creatures walk amongst the dead, collecting all the fallen hooks (or light-weight smart contracts)

Most interesting, these NFTs are designed as a form of fundraising for node management on Xahau, a smart contracts-enabled sidechain for XRP Ledger. All proceedings from the upcoming auction will be used to run the Xahau validator and Xahau node cluster hosted by Crossmark.

Upon the conclusion of the sale, the Xahau node cluster will be added to the Crossmark wallet and opened for free usage for all XRPL and Xahau enthusiasts.

The auction kicks off today, Oct. 28, 2023, on XRP Cafe, one of the largest NFT marketplaces in the XRPL ecosystem. NFTs can be tracked via the Bithomp explorer.

As covered by U.Today previously, the Xahau sidechain is on track to mainnet launch in 2023.

XRPL targets 3 million NFTs issued, data says

Last week, it was also announced that Ripple's ally SBI Holdings would issue official Expo 2025 NFTs on XRP Ledger. The mint ceremony will take place in May 2024.

In Q4, 2023, an ecosystem of XRP Ledger NFTs smashed through a number of impressive growth milestones. According to XRP Market tracker, the net number of NFTs on XRP Ledger added over 38% in the last 30 days.

As of printing time, 2,941,483 non-fungible tokens are issued on XRPL. All-time NFT sale volume exceeded $40 million in October 2023.