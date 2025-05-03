Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross: Secured, XRP Will Explode After This Level Is Reached, Did Solana (SOL) Just Paint Double-Top?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With the 50-day EMA now crossing above the 200-day EMA, Bitcoin has formally printed a golden cross on the daily chart. This is a classic bullish signal that frequently signals the start of a longer-term trend reversal. At $96,516, Bitcoin is still above all significant moving averages and has recovered significant ground that was lost during the February-March breakdown. Although it indicates underlying strength and a change in trend, the golden cross is not a guarantee of sudden sharp price swings.

The present price range, which is close to the point of the early 2025 breakdown, may actually serve as both structural and psychological resistance. A short-term pullback is becoming more likely as the asset consolidates following a strong rally - especially as the RSI approaches overbought territory at 69. But sentiment is not just about technical aspects. On May 1, net inflows of $422 million were made into Bitcoin spot ETFs, with BlackRock's IBIT leading the way with $351 million.

This indicates a strong institutional appetite. These kinds of inflows give Bitcoin a strong foundation and may protect it from a decline. Ethereum ETF activity, on the other hand, was much lower, with a net inflow of $6.49 million and outflows only reported by Grayscale's ETHE. Even with the momentum, it would be beneficial to take a break here. The precise range where Bitcoin's last breakdown started has been reached again; markets frequently pause when they return to these areas.

Resetting the RSI, shaking out weak hands and laying the groundwork for a possible breakout above $100,000 would all be accomplished by a consolidation between $94,000 and $97,000. In summary, the golden cross indicates that although the macro trend for Bitcoin is turning bullish, short-term prudence is still necessary.

Advertisement

XRP's volatility surge

The asset has now arrived at the very tip of a converging wedge, which is made up of a recently constructed ascending support trendline and a long-standing descending resistance line after spending months stuck in a descending triangle pattern.

With a current price of about $2.19, XRP is sandwiched between a rising trendline that has been protecting bulls since early April and a downtrend that has dominated price action since January.

The textbook volatility pinch that results from this configuration frequently comes before a strong breakout — or a precipitous breakdown. Volume has been decreasing, which is common for assets that are getting close to the top of this kind of structure.

Around 52, the RSI is neutral, indicating that neither buyers nor sellers have complete control. The indecisiveness and coiling of price pressure are reinforced by the EMA's close, clustering at 50, 100 and 200. XRP would confirm a pattern breakout with a possible measured move aiming for the $2.70-$3.00 zone if it breaks above the descending resistance, which is currently at about $2.23 on strong volume.

An aggressive short-term gain could be possible as a result of this strong continuation signal. However, a pullback toward $1.98, testing the 200 EMA and possibly shaking weak hands before any sustained upward move, could result from a rejection at the current levels or from the inability to hold the ascending support near $2.17.

Solana in difficult position

When Solana's price action starts to resemble a classic double-top formation, a bearish pattern that usually precedes reversals, it may be giving traders an early warning sign. Currently trading at $148, SOL is having difficulty breaking above the resistance level between $150 and $152, which corresponds to its previous local high.

The stage is set for a possible trend reversal when this level is not reached on the second attempt. The convergence of overhead resistance such as the 100-day EMA and the still-distant 200-day EMA are in favor to this bearish scenario. The price has shown exhaustion following a strong rally from April lows near $115, and it is currently stalling just below those zones.

Bulls who depend solely on momentum to push higher should be wary of the RSI, which is just under 60 and indicates cooling momentum without being oversold. Another indication of waning buyer interest is the volume starting to taper off as the price approaches resistance. It is more likely that SOL will drop quickly toward the 50-day EMA near $132 if it is unable to maintain above the $140 support, which is the neckline of this possible double-top.

A verified collapse below that would allow for more significant retracements, perhaps as much as $110 or even $120. This arrangement should be closely monitored by investors. Solana looks susceptible to a brief correction even though the overall market is holding up. Before making a strong comeback, conservative traders might think about derisking or holding off until there is a verified breakout above the $152 resistance.