XRP Finds Golden Cross Again? Can It Help Second Time This Year

article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP meets golden cross for second time this year, but it is unlikely to help it tremendously
Sun, 10/29/2023 - 09:53
XRP Finds Golden Cross Again? Can It Help Second Time This Year
The XRP chart has recently exhibited a technical pattern that has caught the attention of many investors and traders: the Golden Cross. It is not the first time this year that XRP has displayed this bullish indicator, but the burning question on everyone's mind is, can it drive XRP to new highs in the foreseeable future?

For those unfamiliar, a Golden Cross occurs when a short-term moving average, such as the 50-day moving average, crosses above a longer-term moving average, like the 200-day. This crossover typically suggests a potential bullish breakout, often leading to an upward trajectory in the asset's price.

However, its previous appearance on the XRP chart earlier this year begs us to ponder its effectiveness. While XRP did experience a positive price action post the Golden Cross, it did not sustain a long-term rally, especially when compared to market leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Both of these crypto giants have seen remarkable price surges in recent weeks, significantly outpacing XRP.

So, is the Golden Cross still relevant for XRP? If past performance is any gauge, the Golden Cross, while a generally bullish sign, does not guarantee an extended uptrend for XRP. The broader market conditions, fundamentals and investor sentiment also play crucial roles in determining the cryptocurrency's trajectory.

It is worth noting that XRP has always been viewed as one of the more volatile cryptocurrencies. Its price actions often defy market expectations. Despite this volatility, it has not mirrored the impressive performance of assets like Ethereum or Bitcoin lately. This divergence has left many investors scratching their heads, especially considering the general bullish sentiment in the broader crypto market.

That said, while the Golden Cross can provide an optimistic outlook for XRP, relying solely on this technical indicator might not provide a full picture.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

