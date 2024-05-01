Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has broken his silence on the recent arrest of Bitcoin Cash advocate Roger Ver in Spain over alleged tax evasion and mail fraud charges. In a candid revelation, he shared insights into his recent encounter with a "Bitcoin OG," discussing Ver's character and the perceived motivations behind his actions.

Schwartz reminisced about Ver, describing him as one of the "nicest and most genuine people" he has ever met, attributing his actions to a sincere belief in his moral code. However, he acknowledged differing perspectives on Ver's impact, noting that while some view him as a positive force, others see him differently.

The XRPL architect hinted at the possibility that Ver's departure from the United States may have been motivated by a desire to maintain his moral integrity amid problems with taxes.

I believe that was a significant factor in some of our earliest problems with the US government. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) May 1, 2024

Regarding the charges against Ver, Schwartz suggested they may stem from ideological differences, echoing sentiments that Ver has been targeted in the past for his beliefs. Notably, he alluded to Ver's support of Ripple from its early days, hinting that it may have contributed to early challenges the company faced with the U.S. government.

Ver, commonly known as "Bitcoin Jesus," was recently arrested in Spain on charges of tax evasion and mail fraud, as revealed in a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. The indictment alleges that Ver knowingly engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of the Treasury, causing a loss of at least $48 million to the Internal Revenue Service.