Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Roger Ver supporting Ripple was factor in its problems, believes Ripple CTO
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 8:18
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has broken his silence on the recent arrest of Bitcoin Cash advocate Roger Ver in Spain over alleged tax evasion and mail fraud charges. In a candid revelation, he shared insights into his recent encounter with a "Bitcoin OG," discussing Ver's character and the perceived motivations behind his actions.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Binance Founder CZ Reacts to His Prison Sentence

    Schwartz reminisced about Ver, describing him as one of the "nicest and most genuine people" he has ever met, attributing his actions to a sincere belief in his moral code. However, he acknowledged differing perspectives on Ver's impact, noting that while some view him as a positive force, others see him differently. 

    The XRPL architect hinted at the possibility that Ver's departure from the United States may have been motivated by a desire to maintain his moral integrity amid problems with taxes.

    Regarding the charges against Ver, Schwartz suggested they may stem from ideological differences, echoing sentiments that Ver has been targeted in the past for his beliefs. Notably, he alluded to Ver's support of Ripple from its early days, hinting that it may have contributed to early challenges the company faced with the U.S. government.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Holdings

    Ver, commonly known as "Bitcoin Jesus," was recently arrested in Spain on charges of tax evasion and mail fraud, as revealed in a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. The indictment alleges that Ver knowingly engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of the Treasury, causing a loss of at least $48 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023
    2024/05/01 08:14
    Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Binance Founder CZ Reacts to His Prison Sentence
    2024/05/01 08:14
    Binance Founder CZ Reacts to His Prison Sentence
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Forms Crucial Ascending Channel, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Surprise Us, Will It Revitalize Bitcoin (BTC) Run?
    2024/05/01 08:14
    Ethereum (ETH) Forms Crucial Ascending Channel, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Surprise Us, Will It Revitalize Bitcoin (BTC) Run?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    World of Dypians Offers Up to 1M $WOD and $225,000 in Premium Subscriptions via the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program
    CARV Announces Decentralized Node Sale to Revolutionize Data Ownership in Gaming and AI
    Galxe Launches Galxe Passport V2, Boosting Privacy and Security for over 900K Passport Holders
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023
    Binance Founder CZ Reacts to His Prison Sentence
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD