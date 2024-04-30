Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Crash to $20K

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Bitcoin detractor Peter Schiff recently took to the X social media network (formerly Twitter) to predict that the price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, will plunge back to the $20,000 level. The gold bug argues that it would still be a "high" price for the leading cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

In such a case, he estimates that business intelligence company MicroStrategy, which is known as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, will have to face an unrealized loss of $3.25 billion.

Schiff has also accused MicroStrategy, which owns a total of 214,400 Bitcoin, of manipulating the largest cryptocurrency.

The gold bug's recent comment came after the price of Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $60,065 after the seemingly underwhelming debut of cryptocurrency ETF in Hong Kong.

On Monday, MicroStrategy reported that its revenue of $115.2 million had fallen short of the predicted $121.73 million. The Virginia-based company also logged a net loss of $53.1 million. In the meantime, its operating expenses skyrocketed to nearly $299 million.

MicroStrategy, which first invested in Bitcoin back in 2020, saw its shares surging by an impressive 71% on a year-to-date basis. However, the stock is down 16% today due to the disappointing earnings report and Bitcoin's underperformance.