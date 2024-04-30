Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Crash to $20K

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Peter Schiff sees the price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, potentially collapsing to the $20,000 level
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 18:16
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Prominent Bitcoin detractor Peter Schiff recently took to the X social media network (formerly Twitter) to predict that the price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, will plunge back to the $20,000 level. The gold bug argues that it would still be a "high" price for the leading cryptocurrency.

    In such a case, he estimates that business intelligence company MicroStrategy, which is known as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, will have to face an unrealized loss of $3.25 billion. 

    Schiff has also accused MicroStrategy, which owns a total of 214,400 Bitcoin, of manipulating the largest cryptocurrency. 

    The gold bug's recent comment came after the price of Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $60,065 after the seemingly underwhelming debut of cryptocurrency ETF in Hong Kong. 

    On Monday, MicroStrategy reported that its revenue of $115.2 million had fallen short of the predicted $121.73 million. The Virginia-based company also logged a net loss of $53.1 million. In the meantime, its operating expenses skyrocketed to nearly $299 million. 

    MicroStrategy, which first invested in Bitcoin back in 2020, saw its shares surging by an impressive 71% on a year-to-date basis. However, the stock is down 16% today due to the disappointing earnings report and Bitcoin's underperformance. 

    Despite the fact that Bitcoin has experienced a rollercoaster ride over the past few years, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has not wavered in his conviction. During a recent interview with CNBC, he predicted that Bitcoin was going to eat gold. 

