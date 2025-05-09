Advertisement
Advertisement

    7,143,024,728,061 PEPE in Minutes as PEPE Price Skyrockets

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 11:04
    PEPE price rose nearly 45%, recording 368% jump in trading volume
    Advertisement
    7,143,024,728,061 PEPE in Minutes as PEPE Price Skyrockets
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Frog-themed meme coin Pepe (PEPE) has seen a 42% price surge in the last 24 hours, capturing the market's attention.

    Advertisement

    According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, a massive 7.14 trillion PEPE, worth nearly $78.8 million, was transferred between unknown wallets within minutes.

    Whale Alert reported in recent hours that "7,143,024,728,061 PEPE (78,827,992 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet."

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Trillion Dollar Bitcoin Warning Issued by Samson Mow
    Ripple CEO Calls for Clear Stablecoin Rules
    Bitcoin (BTC): $100,000 Finally Here, This XRP Level Can Send Price to $3, Massive Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounce: Bull Run Begins?
    824,473,127 XRP in 24 Hours: Bulls Are Back

    While the origin and destination of the PEPE tokens remain unknown, the transaction's size has fueled speculation. Whale moves of this magnitude could indicate accumulation, wallet reshuffling or an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction that takes place outside of a cryptocurrency exchange. However, with PEPE's price upsurge, the sentiment appears to be bullish currently.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 11:45
    1.5 Trillion PEPE Exits Binance as Crypto Market Trades in Red
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    PEPE’s explosive price gain comes amid a broader crypto market rally that has seen over $800 million in short bets liquidated within 24 hours.

    According to CoinGlass, $837 million in short positions wiped out on the crypto derivatives market in the last 24 hours remains the largest short liquidation since 2021.

    PEPE skyrockets

    Bitcoin surpassed $104,000, lifting the entire crypto market higher. PEPE likewise gained momentum, extending its price surge to highs last seen at February's start.

    PEPE began to rebound from lows of $0.00000759 on May 6; the rally gained momentum as the price sharply rose in the Thursday session.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 11:55
    PEPE on Verge of Erasing One Zero as Bulls Reenter Market
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Strong buying pressure was also evident in the early Friday session, with the PEPE price skyrocketing to a high of $0.00001397, effectively removing a zero from the PEPE price.

    At press time, PEPE was up 44% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001328 and up 52% weekly. If today concludes in green, it would mark PEPE's fourth consecutive day of gains since May 6.

    Along with the price increase, PEPE's trading volume has increased 368% in the last 24 hours, reaching $3.57 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    #PEPE
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 9, 2025 - 11:10
    Crucial Trillion Dollar Bitcoin Warning Issued by Samson Mow
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 9, 2025 - 10:41
    200% XRP Key Metric Skyrocketing: What's Happening?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million to Transform Attention Layer in Web3
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million to Transform Attention Layer in Web3
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Trillion Dollar Bitcoin Warning Issued by Samson Mow
    7,143,024,728,061 PEPE in Minutes as PEPE Price Skyrockets
    200% XRP Key Metric Skyrocketing: What's Happening?
    Show all