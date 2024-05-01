Advertisement
AD

    Binance Founder CZ Reacts to His Prison Sentence

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    CZ will focus on education after serving his four-month prison sentence
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 5:59
    Binance Founder CZ Reacts to His Prison Sentence
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent post on the X social media network, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao expressed gratitude to those who supported him ahead of his sentencing. 

    Advertisement

    Zhao received a total of 161 letters of support from family members, friends, business, government and community leaders, colleagues, employees, acquaintances, industry professionals, Binance volunteers as well as some community members. "They all mean a lot to me and keep me strong," CZ wrote in the social media post. 

    As reported by U.Today, Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison on Apr. 30. His defense team argued that the controversial entrepreneur had to simply serve probation instead. However, the sentence was below the 36 months requested by the prosecutors. During a sentencing hearing, Judge Richard Jones noted that the DOJ's request was above existing sentencing guidelines. 

    Related
    Breaking: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Arrested

    Zhao, who has a net worth of roughly  $33 billion, is going to be the richest person ever to spend time in a US federal prison. While addressing the billionaire's status, Judge Jones stressed that no person was above the law.  

    It is unclear when exactly the former Binance boss is going to turn himself in to prison. 

    CZ's next chapter  

    Zhao says that he will focus on education after doing his time. Despite stepping away from Binance, he claims that he will remain a passive investor in cryptocurrencies. 

    At the same time, Zhao claims that the cryptocurrency industry has now entered "a new phase." "Compliance is super important," he added.

    The fact that Binance has been "under a microscope" is a "silver lining," according to Zhao. He has stressed that the funds of Binance users remain safe. 

    #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Forms Crucial Ascending Channel, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Surprise Us, Will It Revitalize Bitcoin (BTC) Run?
    2024/05/01 06:04
    Ethereum (ETH) Forms Crucial Ascending Channel, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Surprise Us, Will It Revitalize Bitcoin (BTC) Run?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Breaking: CZ Sentenced to Months in Prison
    2024/05/01 06:04
    Breaking: CZ Sentenced to Months in Prison
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Breaking: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Arrested
    2024/05/01 06:04
    Breaking: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Arrested
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CARV Announces Decentralized Node Sale to Revolutionize Data Ownership in Gaming and AI
    Galxe Launches Galxe Passport V2, Boosting Privacy and Security for over 900K Passport Holders
    Yue Minjun Revolutionizes Bitcoin Art Scene with Pioneering Ordinals Collection on LiveArt
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Founder CZ Reacts to His Prison Sentence
    Ethereum (ETH) Forms Crucial Ascending Channel, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Surprise Us, Will It Revitalize Bitcoin (BTC) Run?
    Breaking: CZ Sentenced to Months in Prison
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD