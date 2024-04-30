Advertisement
    Breaking: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Arrested

    Alex Dovbnya
    Ver has been accused of causing at least $48 million worth of losses for the IRS
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 18:39
    Breaking: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Arrested
    Controversial Bitcoin Cash backer Roger Ver was arrested in Spain during the weekend on charges of tax evasion and mail fraud, according to a press release published by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

    Ver, who is known as "Bitcoin Jesus," allegedly caused a loss to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of "at least $48 million."

    "Beginning no later than in or about October 2012, and continuing through at least in or about December 2018, in Los Angeles County, within the Central District of California, and elsewhere, defendant Ver knowingly and with the intent to defraud, devised, participated in, and executed a scheme to defraud the United States Department of the Treasury as to material matters," the recently unsealed indictment says. 

    Ver was previously sentenced to 10 months in prison back in 2002 on charges of violating federal statutes by selling explosives on eBay. After serving his prison sentence, he then moved to Japan in 2006. 

    Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Crash to $20K

    After discovering Bitcoin in 2011, he became one of its most ardent promoters. He later turned into the main proponent of the controversial Bitcoin Cash fork that was launched in August 2017.  

    In 2014, Ver renounced his US citizenship, becoming a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a tiny nation that is located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.  

    Despite his expatriation, Ver was supposed to pay an exit tax on capital gains from worldwide assets, which include his cryptocurrency holdings. The early Bitcoin adopter provided false information to his law firm and appraiser regarding his US-based companies in order to pay a much smaller amount of taxes. 

    Ver did not inform his accountant that he had sold roughly $240 million worth of Bitcoin from his companies in 2017. The entrepreneur failed to pay any taxes related to the distribution of these coins.      

    Following his arrest in Spain, Ver is now expected to be extradited back to the US.        

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

