"Ripple Brings Clarity": David Gokhshtein Posted a Tweet About the Crypto Industry

News
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 14:00
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
PAC Protocol CEO David Gokhshtein has published another interesting tweet about Ripple
"Ripple Brings Clarity": David Gokhshtein Posted a Tweet About the Crypto Industry
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

PAC Protocol CEO David Gokhshtein shared a post about Ripple on his official Twitter page.

Thus, Gokhshtein tweeted that Ripple will bring clarity to the crypto industry. His given message resonated with a wide range of followers. Some of them expressed hope for it.

Why Ripple?

The entrepreneur himself has never concealed his sympathy for Ripple and is among those who actively support the introduction of cryptocurrencies into the financial sphere.

Gokhshtein has also repeatedly stated that Ripple XRP remains on the list of cryptocurrency projects he considers most promising.

Recall that the former candidate for U.S. Congress believes that Ripple is most prepared to work with banks because of a great deal of preparation.

David Gokhshtein's observation is based on the position of Ripple's customer network, which consists mostly of central and commercial banks.

Note that, to date, Ripple has partnered with banks to transfer money across borders and also offers many features through its RippleNet solution.

RippleNet offers banks the ability to transfer funds without having funds in Nostro, as with other traditional payments used by banks.

The PAC Protocol CEO has also repeatedly stated that Ripple (XRP) is as good as Bitcoin (BTC). Overall, Gokhshtein considers diversification in crypto development a successful tack.

Related
XRP’s Use Cases Are Basically Same as Bitcoin: Ripple’s Director of Developer Relations

The confrontation continues

This tweet by Gokhshtein was published amid confrontation between Ripple and the SEC. The day before, Ripple secured a subpoena from a former SEC official.

Related
Ripple vs SEC Case Has Gone “A Bit Cold” Some in XRP Community Believe

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn rejected an SEC challenge to a subpoena to testify by the agency's former director of corporate finance, William Hinman. Thus, the confrontation between Ripple and the SEC is gaining momentum.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn graduated from Yale University with a focus on linguistics and philosophy. He has worked as a journalist-analyst for Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academically trained singer (baritone) and a composer. Alihuseyn has been involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field, considering blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing society. In this area, he has written several theoretical and analytical pieces.

article image Treasury Secretary Yellen Urges Federal Agencies to Collaborate on Cryptocurrency Regulation
07/16/2021 - 16:25

Treasury Secretary Yellen Urges Federal Agencies to Collaborate on Cryptocurrency Regulation

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image SoftBank to Put $75 Million into Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange
07/16/2021 - 15:57

SoftBank to Put $75 Million into Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Polkadot-Based Pontem Framework Partners with Pinknode Infrastructure Provider: Details
07/16/2021 - 15:43

Polkadot-Based Pontem Framework Partners with Pinknode Infrastructure Provider: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov