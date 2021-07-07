XRP’s Use Cases Are Basically Same as Bitcoin: Ripple’s Director of Developer Relations

News
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 13:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple’s Matt Hamilton says XRP has the same use cases as Bitcoin and both coins are decentralized and why XRP is not similar to NANO
XRP’s Use Cases Are Basically Same as Bitcoin: Ripple’s Director of Developer Relations
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Those outside the XRP community often doubt that Ripple-affiliated XRP token has any actual use cases and people from Ripple and XRP community try to convince them that those do exist.

This time, it was Ripple’s Matt Hamilton who took to Twitter to explain what XRP was initially made for and, according to him, its use cases are the same as those of the flagship cryptocurrency.

“XRP is “a better version of Bitcoin” but their use cases are the same”

When responding to a tweet, in which an author states that no banks use XRP and that it is a useless and a centralized copy of Bitcoin, Ripple’s Director of Developer Relations Matt Hamilton wrote that these assumptions are far from truth.

Hamilton explained that XRP was created as a better version of Bitcoin by BTC devs as soon as they realized that BTC energy usage cannot be scaled.

As for use cases for XRP, according to Hamilton, they are basically similar to those of Bitcoin: provision of P2P payments which do not require any third party.

Related
Ripple vs SEC Case Has Gone “A Bit Cold” Some in XRP Community Believe

“XRP is more decentralized than Bitcoin”, totally different from NANO

Hamilton also assured that XRP is way more decentralized than Bitcoin in response to the assumption that implies the opposite.

He stated that XRPL has approximately 150 validators, which means that the control spread for XRP is more decentralized than for BTC.

Debating with a NANO fan, Ripple’s Matt Hamilton, agreed that NANO does have some interesting features, however, XRP has different use cases from that coin.

He also provided a link to a hundred services that utilize Ripple’s ODL and XRP for micropayments.

#Ripple News #XRP #Bitcoin News #Nano news
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Israeli Government Moves to Seize $7.3 Million Worth of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP and Other Cryptocurrencies from Hamas
07/07/2021 - 16:01

Israeli Government Moves to Seize $7.3 Million Worth of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP and Other Cryptocurrencies from Hamas
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Polygon (MATIC) Now Supported by Alchemy Development Platform. Why Is It Crucial?
07/07/2021 - 14:31

Polygon (MATIC) Now Supported by Alchemy Development Platform. Why Is It Crucial?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Visa Plans to Build Out Its Cryptocurrency Ecosystem
07/07/2021 - 13:43

Visa Plans to Build Out Its Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya