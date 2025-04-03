Bitcoin Collapses by $6,000 in Mere Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin experienced another bout of extreme volatility, losing $6,000 in the span of several hours.

After reaching an intraday high of $88,563, the flagship cryptocurrency ended up plunging all the way to $82,157.

BTC/USD by TradingView

Risk assets are getting hammered by rapidly worsening trade tensions. E-mini S&P 500 futures are down by more than 3%. European shares have also slumped to a two-month low.

The cryptocurrency market could become even more volatile this week. Roughly $2.5 billion in crypto options are expected to expire on Friday, according to Deribit.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $83,621, according to CoinGecko data.

CoinGlass data shows that nearly half a billion worth of crypto has been liquidated. The liquidations are almost evenly distributed between longs and shorts.