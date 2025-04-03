Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Collapses by $6,000 in Mere Hours

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 8:05
    Bitcoin has collapsed by a staggering 7% within hours
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Collapses by $6,000 in Mere Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Wednesday, Bitcoin experienced another bout of extreme volatility, losing $6,000 in the span of several hours. 

    Advertisement

    After reaching an intraday high of $88,563, the flagship cryptocurrency ended up plunging all the way to $82,157.

    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    Risk assets are getting hammered by rapidly worsening trade tensions.  E-mini S&P 500 futures are down by more than 3%. European shares have also slumped to a two-month low. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Collapses by $6,000 in Mere Hours
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data
    XRP Plunges Below $2 Amid Market Bloodbath
    Dogecoin (DOGE): 3 Key Levels to Track, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Foundation Reached, Solana (SOL) Stronger Than It Seems

    Related
    XRP Plunges Below $2 Amid Market Bloodbath
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 05:19
    XRP Plunges Below $2 Amid Market Bloodbath
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market could become even more volatile this week. Roughly $2.5 billion in crypto options are expected to expire on Friday, according to Deribit. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $83,621, according to CoinGecko data

    CoinGlass data shows that nearly half a billion worth of crypto has been liquidated. The liquidations are almost evenly distributed between longs and shorts.   

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 6:53
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 5:19
    XRP Plunges Below $2 Amid Market Bloodbath
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Global Designers Challenge Borders, Identity, and the Limits of Physical Fashion at Metaverse Fashion Week 2025
    DePIN Summit Africa 2025 Announced for July 2nd in Mombasa and July 4-5th in Zanzibar
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Global Designers Challenge Borders, Identity, and the Limits of Physical Fashion at Metaverse Fashion Week 2025
    DePIN Summit Africa 2025 Announced for July 2nd in Mombasa and July 4-5th in Zanzibar
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Collapses by $6,000 in Mere Hours
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data
    XRP Plunges Below $2 Amid Market Bloodbath
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD