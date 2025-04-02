SHIB Price Prediction for April 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bounce back has not lasted long, and most of the coins are back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 3.58% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is looking bearish. If the daily bar closes around or below the support of $0.00001213, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000012 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

The picture is also bearish on the daily time frame. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, there is a possibility of seeing a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.00001150 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, one should focus on the nearest interim area of $0.000012.

If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the support of $0.00001078.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001236 at press time.