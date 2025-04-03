Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burns Over 15 Million SHIB Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 20:38
    Shiba Inu has continued its aggressive token burns, removing over 15 million SHIB from circulation today
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burns Over 15 Million SHIB Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid the ongoing crypto market bloodbath, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has continued its token burn strategy, with the team revealing the latest burn activity involving 15,239,220.91 SHIB being removed from circulation.

    Advertisement

    Following this latest burn, a total of 819,034,689 SHIB has now been sent to dead or unspendable wallets, where they can never be retrieved.

    SHIB burns decline 60.65%, TVL stagnant

    While data from the Shibburn website shows that a total of 37,643,409 SHIB has been burned over the past day, the SHIB burn rate has surprisingly declined by 60.65%.

    HOT Stories
    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop
    Breaking: Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch
    Breaking: SEC Chair Nominee Passes Key Vote

    The drop in SHIB’s burn rate comes as a surprise, as a report yesterday disclosed a massive 12,278% spike in the burn rate following the removal of over 110 million SHIB the previous day.

    Advertisement

    While the slowdown in SHIB burns has been accompanied by a notable 3% dip in the coin’s price, there is speculation that the SHIB team may have eased its burn strategy as investor sentiment turns bearish.

    Related
    SHIB Burns Jump 750% As 17,127,069 SHIB Get Kicked Out of Circulation
    Mon, 03/31/2025 - 10:37
    SHIB Burns Jump 750% As 17,127,069 SHIB Get Kicked Out of Circulation
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    According to the data, the largest token transfer to an unspendable wallet in a single transaction happened about eight hours ago, involving 15,239,220 SHIB. Meanwhile, two other large transfers of 10 million SHIB each occurred an hour earlier.

    Following the bearish market trend, on-chain data from DefiLlama shows that Shibarium’s total value locked (TVL) has remained stagnant over the past day, signaling decreased investor confidence.

    While the price of SHIB has yet to respond to ongoing burns and ecosystem developments by the SHIB team, investors remain optimistic about the long-term impact of these strategies on the token’s performance.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 20:18
    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 18:15
    Breaking: Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale of $STABUL Token on ProBit Global Exchange
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale of $STABUL Token on ProBit Global Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Burns Over 15 Million SHIB Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop
    Breaking: Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD