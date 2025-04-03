Advertisement
    JPMorgan Issues Dire Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 17:10
    JPMorgan has warned that Bitcoin's main narrative is crumbling
    In its most recent report, banking giant JPMorgan has noted that Bitcoin's "digital gold" narrative is falling apart due to the high level of correlation between the leading cryptocurrency and U.S. equities. 

    This comes after the cryptocurrency has slipped by nearly 6% amid the ongoing tariff mayhem

    As reported by U.Today, Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra recently urged Bitcoin evangelists to drop the narrative that the cryptocurrency is a digital version of gold. According to Giustra, Bitcoin tends to perform as a typical risk asset. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch
    Breaking: SEC Chair Nominee Passes Key Vote
    'There Are No Tariffs on Bitcoin': Saylor Stuns with Acute BTC Tweet
    Trillions of Dollars: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Bullish on Bitcoin’s Next Stage

    Bitcoin has dramatically underperformed gold in the first quarter of 2025, with risk assets taking a beating due to the drama surrounding global trade tensions. 

    Earlier today, Bitcoin plunged to an intraday low of $81,332, according to CoinGecko. The cryptocurrency has dropped by more than 6%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has plunged by more than 5%. 

    Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a managing director at JPMorgan, has opined that gold is currently benefiting from the debasement trade. 

    Earlier this Thursday, Mike McGlone, chief commodities analyst at Bloomberg, opined that Bitcoin is proving that it is more "leveraged beta" than digital gold. 

    #Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News

