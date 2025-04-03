DOGE Price Prediction for April 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 8.63% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have set a local support of $0.1556. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to witness a test of the $0.1650 mark soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is on its way to the support level of $0.1481.

If its breaks out, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.14 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If the situation does not change, there is a possibility to see DOGE around between $0.13 and $0.14 by mid-April.

DOGE is trading at $0.1577 at press time.