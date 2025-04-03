Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 15:08
    Has bounce back of DOGE ended yet?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market keeps setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has dropped by 8.63% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have set a local support of $0.1556. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to witness a test of the $0.1650 mark soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is on its way to the support level of $0.1481. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 2
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 14:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 2
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If its breaks out, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.14 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If the situation does not change, there is a possibility to see DOGE around between $0.13 and $0.14 by mid-April.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1577 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 15:04
    Death Cross Strikes XRP With 18% Plunge Warning Versus Bitcoin
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Apr 3, 2025 - 14:57
    XRP Price Prediction for April 3
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kadena Solves Ethereum Scalability with Chainweb EVM
    Tangem Wallet Launches 0% Commission Campaign for Stablecoin Swaps
    Bybit's Shunyet Jan Predicts Sustained Gold Rally Amid Record-Breaking Surge, Platform Sees $10 Billion Gold Trading Volume in a Day
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Solves Ethereum Scalability with Chainweb EVM
    Tangem Wallet Launches 0% Commission Campaign for Stablecoin Swaps
    Bybit's Shunyet Jan Predicts Sustained Gold Rally Amid Record-Breaking Surge, Platform Sees $10 Billion Gold Trading Volume in a Day
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 3
    Death Cross Strikes XRP With 18% Plunge Warning Versus Bitcoin
    XRP Price Prediction for April 3
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD