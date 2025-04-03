Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 20:18
    However, XRP has seen an increase in transaction count
    Advertisement
    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a recent report by CoinMetrics, XRP has recorded a 10.77% decline in wallet activity over the past week. This is the largest drop among major altcoins (behind only Ethereum).   

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market cap, has also recorded a 1.16% decline. 

    Meanwhile, Chainlink (LINK) has logged a 5.45% increase in wallet activity. Cardano's (ADA) has also seen negligible growth of 0.41%. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop
    Breaking: Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch
    Breaking: SEC Chair Nominee Passes Key Vote
    CoinMetrics

    That said, XRP has seen a 25.5% increase in transaction count. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has logged a 7% decrease. 

    Advertisement

    XRP has also recorded a whopping 130% increase in futures volume amid increasing volatility. However, its open interest has declined by 1.42%. 

    Related
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Major Adoption Metric
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 12:44
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Major Adoption Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The cryptocurrency market has suffered a severe correction over the past week amid the global market mayhem. 

    The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency has underperformed some other major cryptocurrencies, with its market cap declining by more than 13%. 

    #XRP News

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 18:15
    Breaking: Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 17:10
    JPMorgan Issues Dire Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale of $STABUL Token on ProBit Global Exchange
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Watr Moves to Avalanche to Bring $20 Trillion Commodities Market Onchain
    Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI
    Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale of $STABUL Token on ProBit Global Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP's Wallet Activity Logs Precipitous Drop
    Breaking: Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    JPMorgan Issues Dire Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD