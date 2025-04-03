Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Deadline Set to April 15 by Arthur Hayes: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 10:25
    Bitcoin faces choppy waters, and former CEO of BitMex warns of April 15 danger
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Deadline Set to April 15 by Arthur Hayes: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There is a date circled in red on Arthur Hayes’ calendar, and it is not some crypto conference or a Fed meeting — it is April 15, good old U.S. Tax Day, the deadline when the market might finally stop holding its breath. 

    Advertisement

    The ex-BitMEX boss thinks Bitcoin has a simple but brutal test to pass before then: stay above $76,500 per BTC, no fakeouts, just steady holding. If it does, the nervous choppiness choking the market right now could finally ease up. If it does not, then one can expect more of the same sideways agony.

    Related
    Bitcoin Collapses by $6,000 in Mere Hours
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 08:05
    Bitcoin Collapses by $6,000 in Mere Hours
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets: Details
    Ripple Unlocks 1,000,000,000 XRP, Breaking Traditional Rules
    Bitcoin Collapses by $6,000 in Mere Hours
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data

    This is not just another random price prediction. Once the taxman gets his cut, the forced selling from over-leveraged traders and panicked holders dries up, and the real move begins. If Bitcoin (BTC) clears this hurdle, Hayes is not just betting on a modest rally. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

    He previously voiced that $250,000 is Bitcoin's year-end target, the kind of number that sounds outrageous until you remember that this is the same guy who has been right more often than wrong when it comes to crypto’s wild swings.

    Related
    Mysterious $90 Million BTC Leaves Biggest Crypto Exchange
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 21:42
    Mysterious $90 Million BTC Leaves Biggest Crypto Exchange
    Caroline AmosunCaroline Amosun

    Of course, none of this is guaranteed. Markets hate deadlines almost as much as they hate uncertainty, and April 15 is both. But Hayes’ logic is cold and simple: if Bitcoin can absorb the tax-season dump without crumbling, the path ahead becomes a lot clearer. No fireworks, no grand announcements — just a clean breakout or another frustrating stall.

    Either Bitcoin proves it can take the punch, or we are in for more of the same shaky volatility until the next big narrative takes over.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 10:22
    Binance CEO Reveals Exchange's Top Priority
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 10:01
    Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BloFin Powers Up Platform Efficiency with Unified Trading Account Expansion
    From CEX to DEX: BYDFi Celebrates 5 Years of Remarkable Growth
    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Powers Up Platform Efficiency with Unified Trading Account Expansion
    From CEX to DEX: BYDFi Celebrates 5 Years of Remarkable Growth
    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Deadline Set to April 15 by Arthur Hayes: Details
    Binance CEO Reveals Exchange's Top Priority
    Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD