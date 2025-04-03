Bitcoin Deadline Set to April 15 by Arthur Hayes: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There is a date circled in red on Arthur Hayes’ calendar, and it is not some crypto conference or a Fed meeting — it is April 15, good old U.S. Tax Day, the deadline when the market might finally stop holding its breath.

The ex-BitMEX boss thinks Bitcoin has a simple but brutal test to pass before then: stay above $76,500 per BTC, no fakeouts, just steady holding. If it does, the nervous choppiness choking the market right now could finally ease up. If it does not, then one can expect more of the same sideways agony.

This is not just another random price prediction. Once the taxman gets his cut, the forced selling from over-leveraged traders and panicked holders dries up, and the real move begins. If Bitcoin (BTC) clears this hurdle, Hayes is not just betting on a modest rally.

Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

He previously voiced that $250,000 is Bitcoin's year-end target, the kind of number that sounds outrageous until you remember that this is the same guy who has been right more often than wrong when it comes to crypto’s wild swings.

Of course, none of this is guaranteed. Markets hate deadlines almost as much as they hate uncertainty, and April 15 is both. But Hayes’ logic is cold and simple: if Bitcoin can absorb the tax-season dump without crumbling, the path ahead becomes a lot clearer. No fireworks, no grand announcements — just a clean breakout or another frustrating stall.

Either Bitcoin proves it can take the punch, or we are in for more of the same shaky volatility until the next big narrative takes over.