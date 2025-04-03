Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu crashing rapidly, but chances are ecosystem updates will help it stage rebound
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has lost 15.56% of its value amid bearish pressure on the cryptocurrency market. The dog-themed meme coin risks adding another zero to its value if the downturn lingers for long.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu battles to hold key support amid price slump

    According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB's negative pressure has not eased in the last 24 hours. Notably, a few hours after the market opened, SHIB, which was changing hands at $0.00001298, plunged to a low of $0.00001184.

    The coin appeared set to test the $0.0000117 support level before a slight rebound shifted things for SHIB.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Adding Zero to Its Price After This Move
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 08:18
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Adding Zero to Its Price After This Move
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    As of this writing, the SHIB price was trading at a loss of 3.72% to exchange for $0.00001200. The slight recovery was due to market activity registering an uptick.

    Article image
    SHIB 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Within the same time frame in which the meme coin fell, traders picked SHIB, seeing the sell-off as a buying opportunity. This led to a spike in trading volume by 40.20% to $338.46 million.

    SHIB’s technical indicators suggest that the slight reversal witnessed could linger if market participants sustain the current momentum. This would prove a valuable catalyst to preventing further crashes and the addition of one more zero.

    Can SHIB's burn mechanism fuel rebound?

    The support of SHIB’s investors remains critical as the meme coin requires a combination of factors to support a trend reversal.

    This has become necessary, considering that the ecosystem’s deflationary metric skyrocketed by over 12,000% within the last 48 hours, which did little to halt the price decline.

    Related
    Shibarium's Golden Age Is Here: SHIB Team
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 10:30
    Shibarium's Golden Age Is Here: SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shibburn tracking revealed that 115,890,322 SHIB tokens were incinerated, a notable move to reduce the circulating supply and stabilize the price.

    Despite the move, SHIB has continued on a downward spiral. Hence, market observers believe that a combination of factors might be key to stabilizing prices.

    The SHIB development team might also work to reignite investors' interest in the ecosystem. With speculations rising about Shytoshi Kusama, the SHIB lead developer, now might be an appropriate time to unveil any new developments that might revive the blockchain.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 15:40
    Bitcoin ETFs Come Green, Despite $567 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 15:37
    Dogecoin at Make or Break Juncture: Key Levels to Watch
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale of $STABUL Token on ProBit Global Exchange
    Kadena Solves Ethereum Scalability with Chainweb EVM
    Tangem Wallet Launches 0% Commission Campaign for Stablecoin Swaps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stabull Labs Announces Public Sale of $STABUL Token on ProBit Global Exchange
    Kadena Solves Ethereum Scalability with Chainweb EVM
    Tangem Wallet Launches 0% Commission Campaign for Stablecoin Swaps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch
    Bitcoin ETFs Come Green, Despite $567 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Dogecoin at Make or Break Juncture: Key Levels to Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD