    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 2/04/2025 - 14:20
    Is price of Ethereum (ETH) ready for reversal?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has once again bounced back from the local support of $1,854. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may expect a test of the $1,900 area by tomorrow.

    A less bullish picture can be seen on the daily time frame. If bulls want to restore the lost initiative, they need to return the price above the vital zone of $2,000. 

    In that case, there might be a chance to see a test of the resistance of $2,152. 

    From the midterm point of view, buyers are not ready yet for a reversal. Such a statement is confirmed by falling volume, which means not enough energy has been accumulated so far. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $1,800-$2,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,881 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

