    Bitcoin ETFs Come Green, Despite $567 Million Crypto Bloodbath

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 15:40
    $567 million disappears in crypto chaos, but Bitcoin ETFs keep buying
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Some days, the market makes sense. Other days, it looks like two completely different stories unfolding at once.

    Thus, while the crypto market was drowning in liquidations in the last 24 hours with nearly 200,000 traders wiped out, $567.99 million were gone in a flash; Bitcoin ETFs, of all things, were quietly stacking up more BTC. It is a strange contrast but one that says a lot about where investors’ heads are at right now.

    Overall, long traders took a $370.27 million hit, while short sellers lost $197.84 million. Then there was Bitcoin itself, which had been riding high at $88,500 before suddenly crashing below $81,000 after the U.S. government’s tariff announcement

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    At the same time, Bitcoin ETFs as a whole saw a net inflow of 1,941 BTC, adding about $159.76 million in value. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF led the way, pulling in 1,500 BTC and bringing its total stash to 47,974 BTC, now worth around $3.95 billion. 

    Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund followed with a 1,375 BTC inflow, and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF added 386 BTC. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, on the other hand, saw a net outflow of 1,341 BTC, proving that not everyone is convinced about Bitcoin’s immediate future.

    But here's the catch: ETF inflows and outflows are often retrospective, meaning the numbers we are seeing now may not fully reflect the chaos that unfolded in real time.

    What does it all mean? Maybe Bitcoin ETF investors are playing the long game while the rest of the market panics. Or maybe we are witnessing the first signs of a deeper shift in how institutions and retail investors react to volatility.

