Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Market Bloodbath Warning? Liquidations Piling Up

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 2/04/2025 - 11:50
    Market might see surge of selling pressure in foreseeable future
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Bloodbath Warning? Liquidations Piling Up
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market has entered turbulent waters once again as mounting liquidations signal a looming bloodbath. Within the last 24 hours, over $270 million in positions have been liquidated across the market, including $5.32 million from Bitcoin alone. The broader digital asset ecosystem is feeling the pressure, with Ethereum, Solana, XRP and others facing heavy losses as well.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin, currently trading near $85,100, shows concerning signs on the daily chart. The asset continues to struggle below key moving averages, particularly the 200 EMA, which remains a formidable resistance barrier. A failure to reclaim this technical level may result in further downside. Compounding the bearish sentiment is a rise in trading volume during price drops — a classic signal of market capitulation.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Exchanges like Binance, Bybit and OKX saw the brunt of the liquidations, indicating a marketwide sweep of leveraged positions. Notably, short positions made up the majority, suggesting many traders were caught off guard by sudden intraday spikes or misread consolidation patterns.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals 'Hottest Investment Today' Apt to Surge 2x
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    Coinbase Earns More With USDC Than Circle
    XRP Has Just 2% Chance of Hitting New ATH This Month

    Related
    XRP on Verge of Big Bitcoin Move, and It's Up
    Tue, 04/01/2025 - 14:28
    XRP on Verge of Big Bitcoin Move, and It's Up
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    One catalyst behind the sell-off could be global macroeconomic uncertainty. The introduction of new trade tariffs across key economies has sparked fears of declining international trade and growth. As tariffs disrupt supply chains and weigh on equity markets, high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies are feeling the shockwaves.

    Related
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 07:31
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The liquidation heatmap shows Bitcoin leading the charge in losses, followed closely by Ethereum and Solana. The concentration of shorts being wiped out, especially on platforms like Bitmex and CoinEx, hints at both poor risk management and heightened volatility.

    Looking ahead, if Bitcoin fails to hold above the $85,000 level, another wave of liquidations could be triggered. With sentiment already shaken and technicals weakening, caution should be the priority. Until the market in general stabilizes and macro fears ease, the crypto space remains vulnerable to steep corrections.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 2, 2025 - 11:42
    Solana (SOL) Erases Gains Amid 13% Drop: What Comes Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 2, 2025 - 10:49
    XRP, DOGE and Bitcoin Wiped out in $287 Million Liquidation Tsunami
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Market Bloodbath Warning? Liquidations Piling Up
    Solana (SOL) Erases Gains Amid 13% Drop: What Comes Next?
    XRP, DOGE and Bitcoin Wiped out in $287 Million Liquidation Tsunami
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD