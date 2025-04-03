Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    80% of Total SHIB Supply Concentrated in Few Hands — What's Impact?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 11:55
    Shiba Inu in red
    Advertisement
    80% of Total SHIB Supply Concentrated in Few Hands — What's Impact?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, long-term Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders now collectively own more than 80% of the total supply. This highlights a significant level of commitment among this class of holders, despite the recent uncertainty on the market.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, IntoTheBlock wrote, "Long-term SHIB holders collectively own more than 80% of the total supply. This indicates that even amid challenges in the memecoin market, many SHIB holders remain optimistic."

    Even as the broader crypto and meme coin markets experience volatility, the data suggests that many SHIB holders are confident about the asset's future. Long-term holders — addresses that have held SHIB for over a year — now account for 77% of all Shiba Inu addresses, reinforcing the community's strong belief.

    Advertisement

    Related
    2.38 Trillion SHIB Hit in 24 Hours, But Shiba Inu Price Remains in Red
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 13:47
    2.38 Trillion SHIB Hit in 24 Hours, But Shiba Inu Price Remains in Red
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Bears Gave Up? Price Recovery Flashes
    Shibarium's Golden Age Is Here: SHIB Team
    Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets: Details
    Ripple Unlocks 1,000,000,000 XRP, Breaking Traditional Rules

    Interestingly, Shiba Inu boasts a higher percentage of long-term holders than market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to recent data, Shiba Inu has the third-highest percentage of long-term holders, trailing only Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink.

    However, Shiba Inu's "concentration by large holders," often referred to as whales, currently sits at 74%, according to IntoTheBlock data.

    IntoTheBlock's "concentration by large holders" indicator aggregates the percentage of circulating supply held by whales (addresses holding more than 1% of supply) and investors (addresses holding 0.1% to 1%). At 74%, this suggests a significant share of the SHIB market is controlled by a small number of high-value wallets.

    Crypto market faces uncertainty

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies retreated after initial gains, reflecting market uncertainty. Higher-than-usual market volatility hurt both bulls and bears, as crypto futures racked up $505 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours.

    Related
    Quadrillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loss Is Possible if Price Goes Lower
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 12:15
    Quadrillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loss Is Possible if Price Goes Lower
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    According to CoinGlass data, this resulted in liquidations of more than $290 million and $215 million for bullish and bearish bets, respectively. BTC-tracked futures saw almost $176 million in long and short liquidations, followed by ETH futures at $90.62 million and other smaller altcoins at $62.22 million.

    Shiba Inu traded in losses as a result, down 2.26% in the last 24 hours to $0.000012 and 17% weekly. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 10:56
    XRP Bears Gave Up? Price Recovery Flashes
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 10:30
    Shibarium's Golden Age Is Here: SHIB Team
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BloFin Powers Up Platform Efficiency with Unified Trading Account Expansion
    From CEX to DEX: BYDFi Celebrates 5 Years of Remarkable Growth
    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Powers Up Platform Efficiency with Unified Trading Account Expansion
    From CEX to DEX: BYDFi Celebrates 5 Years of Remarkable Growth
    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    80% of Total SHIB Supply Concentrated in Few Hands — What's Impact?
    XRP Bears Gave Up? Price Recovery Flashes
    Shibarium's Golden Age Is Here: SHIB Team
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD