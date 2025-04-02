Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 2/04/2025 - 14:48
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) ready to reach $90,000 mark soon?
    Even though Wednesday has started bearish for the market, some coins are coming back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.22% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to come back to the local resistance of $85,235. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $86,000 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the previous bar peak. 

    If it happens around $86,000, the upward move is likely to continue to the $88,000-$90,000 area.  

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto keeps accumulating energy. The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to expect sharp ups or downs shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $85,325 at press time.

