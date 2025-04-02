Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Even though Wednesday has started bearish for the market, some coins are coming back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.22% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to come back to the local resistance of $85,235. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $86,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the previous bar peak.

If it happens around $86,000, the upward move is likely to continue to the $88,000-$90,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto keeps accumulating energy. The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to expect sharp ups or downs shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $85,325 at press time.