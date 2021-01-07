Ripple-Affiliated XRP Climbs Back to $0.35 as Bitcoin Hits $38,000

News
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 12:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
Fourth biggest cryptocurrency, XRP, has recovered to the $0.35 area after falling to $0.18
Ripple-Affiliated XRP Climbs Back to $0.35 as Bitcoin Hits $38,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Ripple's XRP has surged back to the $0.35 level, showing an over 54 percent rise. Earlier today, it spiked above $0.31.

XRP
Image via TradingView

Doing so, the coin surpassed Litecoin by market cap value and recaptured its fourth position on CoinMarketCap, though Tether is still holding third place, where XRP resided for a long while.

Related XRP Soars Above $0.31, Surpassing Litecoin (LTC)
Related
XRP Soars Above $0.31, Surpassing Litecoin (LTC)

XRP is recovering pretty quickly, driven by the massive Bitcoin rally as the flagship cryptocurrency has reached a new all-time high by topping $37,000 on Jan. 6.

At press time, Bitcoin has topped $38,000, per TradingView, and it is pulling ADA, XLM, XRP and other altcoins along.

BTC
Image via TradingView

Besides, the cryptocurrency market is now worth a breathtaking $1 trillion.

XRP
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Ripple News#XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Monero, Zcash, Dash to Be Removed from Bittrex. Will Regulators Crack Down on Privacy Coins?
News
01/01/2021 - 17:56

Monero, Zcash, Dash to Be Removed from Bittrex. Will Regulators Crack Down on Privacy Coins?

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ethereum Fees Just Hit New All-Time High
News
01/04/2021 - 14:02

Ethereum Fees Just Hit New All-Time High

Alex Dovbnya
article image BREAKING: Bitcoin Smashes Through $35,000
News
01/06/2021 - 04:31

BREAKING: Bitcoin Smashes Through $35,000

Alex Dovbnya