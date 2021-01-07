Ripple-Affiliated XRP Climbs Back to $0.35 as Bitcoin Hits $38,000

Fourth biggest cryptocurrency, XRP, has recovered to the $0.35 area after falling to $0.18

Ripple's XRP has surged back to the $0.35 level, showing an over 54 percent rise. Earlier today, it spiked above $0.31.

Image via TradingView

Doing so, the coin surpassed Litecoin by market cap value and recaptured its fourth position on CoinMarketCap, though Tether is still holding third place, where XRP resided for a long while.

XRP is recovering pretty quickly, driven by the massive Bitcoin rally as the flagship cryptocurrency has reached a new all-time high by topping $37,000 on Jan. 6.

At press time, Bitcoin has topped $38,000, per TradingView, and it is pulling ADA, XLM, XRP and other altcoins along.

Image via TradingView

Besides, the cryptocurrency market is now worth a breathtaking $1 trillion.

Image via CoinMarketCap