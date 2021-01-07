Ripple-Affiliated XRP Climbs Back to $0.35 as Bitcoin Hits $38,000

Ripple's XRP has surged back to the $0.35 level, showing an over 54 percent rise. Earlier today, it spiked above $0.31.
Doing so, the coin surpassed Litecoin by market cap value and recaptured its fourth position on CoinMarketCap, though Tether is still holding third place, where XRP resided for a long while.
XRP is recovering pretty quickly, driven by the massive Bitcoin rally as the flagship cryptocurrency has reached a new all-time high by topping $37,000 on Jan. 6.
At press time, Bitcoin has topped $38,000, per TradingView, and it is pulling ADA, XLM, XRP and other altcoins along.
Besides, the cryptocurrency market is now worth a breathtaking $1 trillion.