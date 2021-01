XRP has reached a two-week high, rallying together with the rest of the cryptocurrency market

Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency soared to $0.317 at 4:33 UTC on the Bitfinex exchange, reaching its highest level since Dec. 25, 2020.

Image by tradingview.com

It has now increased its lead over Litecoin, holding onto its fourth place on CoinMarketCap. The two cryptocurrencies are worth $13.2 billion and $11.17 billion, respectively.



With that being said, XRP is still down over 63 percent from its November peak of $0.783. The cryptocurrency has been clobbered by the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple Labs.