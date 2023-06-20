'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Predicts Greatest Change in World History

Renowned author and financial expert Robert Kiyosaki has sparked intrigue with a thought-provoking tweet, offering a bold prediction about an imminent global transformation. Widely recognized for his influential book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Kiyosaki asserts that the world stands on the precipice of an unprecedented paradigm shift — one that will have profound ramifications for the global economy.

While primarily focusing on the financial landscape, the author emphasizes that his forecast extends beyond mere monetary considerations. He firmly believes that those holding an optimistic outlook will get a rude awakening, while those adopting a realistic, even pessimistic, stance will ultimately emerge triumphant in the face of this forthcoming transformation.

"Brace yourself!"

In recent months, Kiyosaki has expressed growing apprehension about the stability of the financial sector. Through his tweets, he has issued cautionary warnings regarding potential bank failures, specifically identifying mortgage mega corporations as particularly susceptible. Rather than placing blind faith in governmental institutions such as the Federal Reserve or Treasury, Kiyosaki encourages individuals to exercise independent critical thinking.

The author's strategy for securing one's financial future is straightforward: invest in tangible assets. In June, he conveyed the unwavering belief that the impending real estate crisis will exceed the magnitude of the 2008 financial downturn. To weather this storm, Kiyosaki advocates the acquisition of tangible assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC).

GOLD to CRASH. Steve Van Meter whom I respect predicts gold to crash to $1000. He states markets are tired of waiting for gold to go higher. If gold drops to $1000 I will buy more. I am an investor not a trader. To me, Gold, Silver, &Bitcoin are real money. To me Cash is trash. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 23, 2023

The author fervently defends his choice of alternative assets, asserting that gold, silver and Bitcoin embody the essence of real money. Conversely, he dismisses cash as nothing more than trivial "trash."