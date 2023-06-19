Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and LTC Price Analysis for June 19

Mon, 06/19/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are sellers back in the game?
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and LTC Price Analysis for June 19
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has begun with the ongoing correction of the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to fix above the interim level of $26,500. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect an ongoing correction to the $26,000 area. Thus, the selling volume has declined, which confirms buyers' weakness.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,382 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.18%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking worse than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is coming back to the area of $1,700. If today's candle closes around that mark, bears might locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a decline to $1,680. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,718 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, declining by 0.78%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Today's decrease has not affected the general technical position of XRP on the daily time frame. Currently, traders should focus on the zone of $0.50. If the bar closes near it with no long wicks, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to $0.52.

XRP is trading at $0.4870 at press time.

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 1.56% since yesterday.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The rate of SOL is trading within yesterday's candle, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. A further upward move is possible only if the rate returns to the $16 zone and fixes above it. Only in that case, one can expect a rise to $17.

SOL is trading at $15.50 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) has joined the list of other falling coins, declining by 1.34%.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

Bears are trying to seize the inititaive on the daily chart, as the price is returning to the $76 area. If nothing changes, the ongoing decrease may continue to the $74-$75 range until the end of the month.

LTC is trading at $76.57 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Litecoin Price Prediction #Solana Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Already Recovered 37%, What's Next?
06/19/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Already Recovered 37%, What's Next?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BNB Chain Launches Layer 2 Solution Testnet: Details
06/19/2023 - 16:00
BNB Chain Launches Layer 2 Solution Testnet: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Coinbase Responds to SEC, Trillions of SHIB Reach Breakeven Point, XRP Recovery Coming: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/19/2023 - 15:49
Coinbase Responds to SEC, Trillions of SHIB Reach Breakeven Point, XRP Recovery Coming: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina