'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts USD Crash After This Crucial Coming Event

Prominent financial guru, Bitcoin investor and author of the classic book on financial self-education "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Robert Kiyosaki has again reminded his followers about the upcoming event in South Africa, predicting that it is likely to destroy the U.S. dollar, and the USA itself, as the economy that dominates the world.

In his tweets published earlier this month, he recommended buying safe-haven assets, such as Bitcoin, gold and silver, to be prepared for such a turn of events.

"De-dollarization" of the world and greatest crash coming soon?

In his tweet, Kiyosaki stated that during the BRICS summit that is to take place in South Africa on Aug. 22, with France likely set to join, is going to deprive the USD of its economic power and the status of the world's reserve currency – to "de dollarize" the world, as he put it.

The thing is that during the summit, representatives of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), and maybe also France this year, will discuss the launch of a new currency for international trade that will be backed by gold.

"1 bric – 1 oz of gold," Kiyosaki wrote in his tweet, remembering to add that gold is now worth around $3,000. A "bric" is how he referred to the aforementioned future currency. If launched, it will be embraced by approximately 41 nations on the planet. This is enough to shake the current status quo of the USD as the global currency. Earlier this month, Kiyosaki tweeted that, in this case, trillions of U.S. dollars will flow back into the U.S., unwanted by the rest of the world, and this would bring the value of the U.S. dollar down a great deal. As of 1971, the USD is off the gold standard and has been backed by nothing since then.

GANG WARFARE: August 22, 2023 approximately 41 nations, possibly even France gang up in South Africa to “de Dollarize” the world. Proposal: BRICS nations will launch “bric” their money. 1 bric = 1 oz of gold=$3,000. Bye bye USA. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 26, 2023

Therefore, Kiyosaki recommends getting into Bitcoin, gold and silver, asap, according to his earlier message.

High Bitcoin predictions by Kiyosaki

This year, Robert Kiyosaki has made several Bitcoin price predictions that looked quite optimistic and bullish. He has been bringing down the target for the BTC price, though; first, he stated that the flagship cryptocurrency would hit $500,000 by 2025 since the Fed Reserve and Treasury continue to print dollars practically in nonstop mode.

Later, his price targets for Bitcoin declined, first to $120,000, then to $100,000 by the end of next year. The reason is the potential impact of the BRICS currency on the USD.