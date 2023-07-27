Shibarium Bridge Launched in Beta, But There's Warning From SHIB Team

The SHIB marketing specialist, known on social media as Lucie, has announced that the Shiba Inu team has finally released a Shibarium Bridge beta version for public testing.

The first time the bridge being built on Shibarium for interaction with the Ethereum network was announced was at the end of April, when it was only partly functional.

🔥 Shibarium Beta Bridge has gone live for public testing! 🎉



Be among the first to try out this revolutionary cross-chain solution.



Remember, always exercise caution and verify authenticity before connecting your wallet to any website.



PLEASE DO NOT USE YOUR REAL ASSETS!… pic.twitter.com/7yfhX8gQc6 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 26, 2023

Shibarium Bridge goes live in beta, but here comes warning

Shibarium Bridge uses the Plasma Bridge technology and a network of proof-of-stake validators to let Shiba Inu users conduct transactions between Shibarium and the Ethereum chains with no third parties involved and minimal risks, and to also utilize it as a solution for scaling.

The bridge would provide support for the ERC-20 token standard created and used by Ethereum. Once the bridge gets launched on the mainnet, it is likely to bring high liquidity to Shibarium. It will also give the Shibarium Layer 2 network a major boost in utility.

So far, while it is operating in beta, Lucie from the SHIB team has warned users not to utilize real tokens on the bridge, and the same goes for the currently running Shibarium beta Puppynet.

Lucie also warned the SHIB community to always be cautious and verify authenticity before connecting their crypto wallets to any website to avoid getting scammed and not to lose all their real digital assets.

SHIB team 'cooking something'

In an earlier tweet published this week, Lucie spread the word that the Shiba Inu team was "cooking something" and also revealed the SHIB YouTube channel. She did not share any details or even hints as to what is "cooking" now.

However, it is likely that the SHIB development team headed by the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama are now busy preparing for the Blockchain Futurist Conference, the annual event that is to take place in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15-16. It will also include ETH Toronto and ETH Women, and SHIB is one of the sponsors of the conference. This sponsorship puts SHIB in line with many top crypto exchanges and blockchain companies.

According to a recent blog post from Shytoshi, he will deliver a speech via an AI app at the conference, present SHIB-branded projects, reveal the much-expected "Worldpaper" and discuss in detail or maybe even launch much-awaited Layer 2 solution Shibarium.

The price of SHIB is expected to get a major boost once Shibarium is launched on mainnet, along with hundreds of projects on it. The community looks forward to the day when SHIB hits $0.01 and then surges to the $1 level.