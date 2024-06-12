Advertisement
AD

    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Stuns Major Exchange With $535 Million BTC Transfer

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ancient whale shocks crypto world market with half a billion dollars in Bitcoin deposited to world's largest exchange
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 7:46
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Stuns Major Exchange With $535 Million BTC Transfer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In an unexpected turn of events, a long-dormant Bitcoin wallet transferred a whopping 8,000 BTC, worth about $535.64 million, to the world's largest exchange, Binance, earlier today. This significant transaction marks the first activity from this wallet in over five and a half years, reports Lookonchain.

    Advertisement

    The wallet in question originally got its 8,000 BTC on December 6, 2018, when it was worth about $3,810 per coin. Since then, the value of the Bitcoin in this wallet has gone up by over 14 times, which is about $505.44 million.

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 12:33
    Buy Signal Appears on Hourly Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, BRETT: Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues
    SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, BRETT: Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues
    SHIB Skyrockets 2,834% Despite Price Remaining 6% Down
    Shiba Inu’s Shibaswap Now Supported by DEXTools
    Will Shiba inu (SHIB) Lose $0.00002? Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Hitting $70,000, Solana (SOL) Might Be Safest Asset on Market's Top Right Now

    Traditionally, when lots of cryptocurrency is moved to exchanges, it often means that whales are planning to sell it, which puts downward pressure on prices. These big moves are watched closely because they can have a big impact on how big players feel about the market and how prices change.

    The reactivation of dormant whale wallets, especially those holding substantial amounts of Bitcoin, is typically considered a negative indicator for the cryptocurrency market. 

    These whales possess the power to influence market prices due to the volume of their holdings. When these long-inactive wallets spring to life, it can create uncertainty and fear among investors, who may anticipate large-scale sell-offs that could lead to similar price declines.

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 11:17
    Three Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Below $70,000
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This latest transfer to Binance has already caused a bit of a ripple effect across the market, with the Bitcoin price falling by almost 4% today to $66,800.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, BRETT: Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues
    Jun 12, 2024 - 07:43
    SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, BRETT: Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image SHIB Skyrockets 2,834% Despite Price Remaining 6% Down
    Jun 12, 2024 - 07:43
    SHIB Skyrockets 2,834% Despite Price Remaining 6% Down
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu’s Shibaswap Now Supported by DEXTools
    Jun 12, 2024 - 07:43
    Shiba Inu’s Shibaswap Now Supported by DEXTools
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Exchange Enhances Compliance and Security with Chainalysis
    Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer Level Security
    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Stuns Major Exchange With $535 Million BTC Transfer
    SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, BRETT: Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues
    SHIB Skyrockets 2,834% Despite Price Remaining 6% Down
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD