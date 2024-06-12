Ancient Bitcoin Whale Stuns Major Exchange With $535 Million BTC Transfer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an unexpected turn of events, a long-dormant Bitcoin wallet transferred a whopping 8,000 BTC, worth about $535.64 million, to the world's largest exchange, Binance, earlier today. This significant transaction marks the first activity from this wallet in over five and a half years, reports Lookonchain.

The wallet in question originally got its 8,000 BTC on December 6, 2018, when it was worth about $3,810 per coin. Since then, the value of the Bitcoin in this wallet has gone up by over 14 times, which is about $505.44 million.

Traditionally, when lots of cryptocurrency is moved to exchanges, it often means that whales are planning to sell it, which puts downward pressure on prices. These big moves are watched closely because they can have a big impact on how big players feel about the market and how prices change.

A wallet that had been dormant for 5.5 years transferred 8K $BTC($535.64M) to #Binance 40 mins ago.



The wallet received 8K $BTC on Dec 6, 2018, when the $BTC price was $3,810.https://t.co/zvxAKbHKi6 pic.twitter.com/ZKZHdm4JkR — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 11, 2024

The reactivation of dormant whale wallets, especially those holding substantial amounts of Bitcoin, is typically considered a negative indicator for the cryptocurrency market.

These whales possess the power to influence market prices due to the volume of their holdings. When these long-inactive wallets spring to life, it can create uncertainty and fear among investors, who may anticipate large-scale sell-offs that could lead to similar price declines.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

This latest transfer to Binance has already caused a bit of a ripple effect across the market, with the Bitcoin price falling by almost 4% today to $66,800.