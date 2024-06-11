Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Gold bug Peter Schiff is already gloating over Bitcoin's most recent crash
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 18:39
    Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Gold bug Peter Schiff recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn Bitcoin pumpers that institutional exchange-traded fund (ETF) buyers are not going to save them.

    Advertisement

    According to Schiff, this makes the cryptocurrency market "even more unstable" since he believes that all ETF buyers are future sellers. "In contrast, many spot buyers intend to hold their Bitcoin until it ultimately replaces fiat currencies," he added.  

    Earlier today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency dropped to an intraday low of $66,207, losing more than 5%. 

    HOT Stories
    Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You
    Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire

    Last week, Bitcoin failed to break above the $72,000 level despite strong buying pressure due to stronger-than-anticipated US jobs data. As reported by U.Today, US-based spot Bitcoin ETF recorded its second-biggest inflows to date last Tuesday. 

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 14:31
    Ripple CEO Offers 'Big Welcome' to New Executive
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, Bitcoin's 19-day streak of uninterrupted inflows has now ended. On Monday, the ETF products saw nearly $65 million worth of outflows. BlackRock's IBIT failed to save the day with modest inflows of only $6.3 million. 

    All eyes on the US macro data 

    Bitcoin is expected to experience more volatility on Wednesday due to the upcoming consumer price index (CPI) report for May. The critical inflation reading will provide market participants with crucial clues about the Federal Reserve's future policy moves. Accelerating inflation figures will be another bearish headwind for Bitcoin (and vice versa). 

    The Fed is also expected to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. However, it is unlikely to trigger more volatility since rates are widely expected to remain unchanged. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 11, 2024 - 18:44
    XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Major Spot Ethereum ETF Update to Come This Week: Details
    Jun 11, 2024 - 18:44
    Major Spot Ethereum ETF Update to Come This Week: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image ArbitrumDAO Discusses Reputation NFTs, Here Are Criteria
    Jun 11, 2024 - 18:44
    ArbitrumDAO Discusses Reputation NFTs, Here Are Criteria
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Exchange Enhances Compliance and Security with Chainalysis
    Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer Level Security
    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Issues Major Bitcoin Warning: ETFs Won't Save You
    XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Major Spot Ethereum ETF Update to Come This Week: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD