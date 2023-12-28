Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in December, 2023 while Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) Score Notable Deals

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano has sealed a major deal with a leading Brazilian oil company as its adoption grows.

Advertisement

Also, a new-gen cryptocurrency Pullix (PLX) is charging through stage 4 of its presale having completed stage 3 in less than a week.

Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Cardano (ADA) Partners With Oil Giant

The Cardano Foundation has entered into a major partnership with Petrobras, a leading oil company in Brazil. The foundation announced the news in a December 20th press release.

According to the press release, this collaboration will center around providing blockchain education to Petrobras. The foundation's goal with this initiative is to broaden the understanding and adoption of blockchain technologies.

Following this announcement, there has been a positive response in the Cardano (ADA) market. This coincides with the rise in DeFi activities on the network.

According to CoinMarketCap , Cardano coin trades above the $0.6000 price level. The token's price has jumped 60.2% in the past month. Analysts have forecasted a possible increase to $1 in 2024.

Pullix (PLX) Introduces New Hybrid Exchange Token

Pullix (PLX), a TradFi platform is making waves in the decentralized finance world by merging the best of both centralized and decentralized finance into one platform. This unique blend allows users to trade a variety of assets. This includes both traditional and cryptocurrencies, all in one convenient place.

One of the key features of Pullix is its DeFi swap function. This tool makes token trading easier and more efficient. Also, it offers low fees and fast transactions. But Pullix is about more than just efficient trading. The platform's primary token, PLX, is a game changer. Various techniques have been used to maintain the token's value.

First, a large portion of the platform's revenue, ranging from 10% to 30%, is reinvested back into supporting the PLX ERC20 token. This helps maintain a stable market presence for the token. Another strategic move is the regular burning of tokens, reducing their overall supply and gradually increasing their value and rarity.

Chainlink (LINK) might set new highs

An analyst on platform X, identified several bullish reversal signs for Chainlink (LINK). Bluntz forecasts that the Chainlink price could reach $20, a high last seen in January 2022.

He based his prediction on the Elliott Wave theory. This method in technical analysis looks at crowd psychology patterns in market trends, often appearing in wave-like movements. According to this theory, a rising asset typically experiences a five-wave surge, with each wave having its sub-waves.

Bluntz pointed out, "Chainlink swept $13.9 one final time and made the fifth wave down for C..." At the moment, Chainlink is trading between $13.73 and $15.46 in the 7-day timeframe. While the ERC20 token has dropped gains on the weekly chart, it is still 4.7% up on the monthly chart.

Cardano's latest foray into the oil sector shows the growing adoption of blockchain technology. Projects like Pullix are gearing to take advantage of this technology to revolutionize the trading.