U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Prediction Coins Users Can Now Read U.Today News

News
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:36
Vladislav Sopov
Prediction Coins AI-powered analytical trading platform has inked an amazing partnership and is sharing some development updates
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Prediction Coins is a multi-platform application that shares coin prices and leverage signals based on an AI-fueled machine learning methodology. Now, the platform is an official partner of U.Today.

U.Today, a new partner of Prediction Coins

The Prediction Coins team knows exactly what correct and in-time market information profitable traders need. That’s why their newsfeed has now been upgraded with U.Today news. Every trader who uses this app will see top-level information about the most important events in the blockchain and crypto sectors.

Opinions, analysis and crypto price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP prepared by U.Today experts are now available in the Prediction Coins news box.

The Prediction Coins team has also been invited to join the Binance Broker Program as a partner. They have accepted the sponsorship request and are now proudly supporting the winners of the Binance Futures Tournament.

Futures trading with Prediction Coins: new bot, new opportunities

As the sphere of cryptocurrency futures trading becomes more and more popular, Prediction Coins has launched a special trading bot for this type of operation. Firstly, it allows its subscribers to follow analysts who have an account in Prediction Coins and copy their trades.

Additionally, the bot sends its users three target levels for every asset to reach. A Stop-loss point is also provided to avoid losing money even in times of high volatility.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $90,000 in 2020 and Other Predictions for Post-Halving Period
COVID-19 to Cause Worst Recession Since Great Depression: IMF
Bitcoin (BTC) Oversold Before Halving, $7,800 Is Current Target
Sign up for crypto digest
By pressing the “Subscribe button” you agree with ourPrivacy Policy