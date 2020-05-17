Poker Star Mike McDonald Praises Ardent Bitcoin Critics Like Peter Schiff and Nouriel Roubini

News
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 18:43
Alex Dovbnya
Poker champ Mike McDonald says that permabears in the likes of Peter Schiff and Nouriel Roubini deserve some respect for their conviction
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Mike McDonald, a poker champ with a penchant for Bitcoin, has some words of praise for the detractors of the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

In a new tweet, he says that he has a lot of respect for Peter Schiff and Nouriel Roubini, some of the loudest Bitcoin critics, for sticking to their conviction.

Related
'Bitcoin Trillionaires': Ben Mezrich Announces Title of His Future Book

The wrong side of history 

Schiff and Roubini have quite a few things in common -- both are noted economists who rose to worldwide fame after calling the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

They also dismissed Bitcoin as a fad from the get-go and had to remain on the sidelines of its meteoric rise in the 2010s.

Back in April 2013, Roubini famously tweeted from his Blackberry that Bitcoin dropped another 40 percent below $58.

Meanwhile, Schiff turned a Bitcoin permabear as early as in June 2011 when he wondered whether the cryptocurrency would be accepted by anyone in a few years.

Related
Tim Draper’s Bitcoin Tie Becomes Highlight of Theranos Documentary

Skepticism is a safe bet

McDonald says that it’s ‘safe social risk/reward’ for prominent entrepreneurs to remain skeptical of Bitcoin.

Back in January, Musk claimed that cryptocurrencies could replace cash on a podcast, but he was "neither here nor there" on Bitcoin

Recently, he tried to explain Bitcoin to J. K. Rowling while confirming that he still owned only 0.25 BTC. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy